Wisma Putra Issues Updated Travel Advisory For Malaysians In Middle East Conflict Areas

As the current conflict in the Middle East rages on, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published an updated travel advisory for Malaysians who find themselves in the war-torn region.

The ministry said that the safety and security of Malaysians is their utmost priority, and advised citizens to defer their travels to the countries affected by the conflict, including those intending to perform their umrah or ziarah.

It also noted that it is working with relevant parties like Diplomatic Missions, governments in the region, and airlines to evacuate Malaysians stranded there after the suspension of flights and closure of airspace.

“Our evacuation efforts will also include Malaysians wishing to return to Malaysia, using the database on registered Malaysians,” the statement said.

Malaysians in the conflicted region are urged to immediately register with nearest Diplomatic Mission

The ministry stongly advised Malaysians who are in countries affected by the conflict to register and update their contact details with the nearest Malaysian Diplomatic Mission or via e-Konsular as soon as possible, since evacuation arrangements will be coordinated based on the database of registered Malaysians.

Below are the contact details of Malaysian Diplomatic Missions in the affected countries:

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN TEHRAN, ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAN

Tel: +98 21 8807 2444 / +98 21 8807 8606 / +98 933 535 2602 (Emergencies)

E-mail: mwtehran@kln.gov.my

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN MANAMA, KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN

Tel: +973 1756 4551 / +973 3899 0749 (Emergencies)

E-mail: mwmanama@kln.gov.my

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN BAGHDAD, REPUBLIC OF IRAQ

Tel: +964 787 859 8775 (Emergencies)

E-mail: mwbaghdad@kln.gov.my

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN AMMAN, HASHEMITE KINGDOM OF JORDAN

Tel: +962 6590 2400 / +962 78590 2400 (Emergencies)

E-mail: mwamman@kln.gov.my

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN KUWAIT CITY, STATE OF KUWAIT

Tel: +965 2255 0394 / +965 2255 0395 / +965 9678 3036 (Emergencies)

E-mail: mwkuwait@kln.gov.my

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN BEIRUT, LEBANON

Tel: +961-3052 258 / +961 7677 2527

E-mail: mwbeirut@kln.gov.my

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN MUSCAT, SULTANATE OF OMAN

Tel: +968 2469 8329/ +968 2469 8643/ +968 7159 2388 (Emergencies)

E-mail: mwmuscat@kln.gov.my

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN DOHA, STATE OF QATAR

Tel: +974 4483 6463 / +974 4483 6493 (Emergencies)

E-mail: mwdoha@kln.gov.my

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN RIYADH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

Tel: 00 966 11 488 7098 / 00 966 11 482 4177 / 00 966 11 488 7100 (Emergencies)

E-mail: mwriyadh@kln.gov.my

CONSULATE GENERAL OF MALAYSIA IN JEDDAH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

Tel: +966 126 727 740 | +966 573 099 589 (24-hour operations)

E-mail: mwjeddah@kln.gov.my

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Tel: +971 2 4482 775 / +971 2 4482 776 / +971 50 614 6894 (Emergencies)

E-mail: mwabudhabi@kln.gov.my

CONSULATE GENERAL OF MALAYSIA IN DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Tel: +971 4 3985 847 / +971 50 737 9196 (Emergencies)

Email: dxb.cons@kln.gov.my

Iran has been exchanging missile attacks with the US and Israel

The war began on 28 February 2026, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated air and missile strikes inside Iran targeting military and leadership sites. These attacks hit multiple Iranian cities including Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah.

One of the most dramatic events was the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in an airstrike on Tehran. The US and Israel said the goal was to stop Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities and potentially force regime change.

The Iranian military responded almost immediatel by launching hundreds of missiles and drones at targets across the region, including Israeli cities and US military bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Videos of missile attacks in conflict zones have been circulating online

Clips of missile attacks from Iran targeting US military assets in the conflict zones have been widely circulated online, but practice caution as many of them are generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Some Malaysians have also shared their experiences on social media, such as this individual who witnessed missile interceptors launching right outside where they live.

Perhaps the most widely shared video early last week was of a “missile” hitting Fairmont The Palm, a luxury hotel in Dubai. Photos and footage of the hotel in flames took over social media feeds, and news reports say four people were injured.

