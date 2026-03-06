CAS Amends Ban On Seven Footballers In Malaysia Naturalisation Scandal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has amended the sanctions imposed on seven footballers involved in a document forgery scandal linked to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), slightly softening the earlier punishment handed down by FIFA.

In a ruling issued in Lausanne on Thursday, CAS confirmed that the players will still serve a 12-month suspension, but clarified that the ban will only apply to official matches, rather than all football-related activities as originally ordered.

This means the players are now allowed to train and participate in non-match football activities with their clubs while serving their suspensions.

The seven players at the centre of the case are Facundo Garcés, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, João Figueiredo, Gabriel Palmero, Jon Irazabal and Héctor Hevel.

The controversy dates back to 2025 when the players were naturalised as Malaysians and later featured for the national team in a 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam, which Malaysia won 4-0.

Investigations later revealed that documents used to prove their eligibility, including birth certificates allegedly showing Malaysian lineage, were falsified.

FIFA subsequently ruled that both FAM and the players had violated Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which covers falsification of documents. The governing body imposed a 12-month ban from all football activities on the players and fined each of them 2,000 Swiss francs, while FAM was slapped with a 350,000 Swiss franc fine (about RM1.8 million).

FAM had earlier appealed to CAS

FAM and the players appealed the decision to CAS late last year, arguing that the players had only submitted documents requested during the naturalisation process and were not responsible for preparing or altering them.

However, the CAS panel ruled that the offence had indeed occurred and that the players bore “complicit responsibility” in the submission of falsified eligibility documents. As a result, the 12-month suspension remains in place albeit with its scope reduced to match participation only.

Meanwhile, CAS dismissed FAM’s appeal against the financial penalty, meaning the association must still pay the 350,000 Swiss franc fine, which the panel described as “justified and proportionate”.

The match ban officially takes effect from 5 March 2026, with credit given for a previous period in which the players had already served part of the suspension.

