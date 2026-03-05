Tengku Zafrul Makes PM’s Senior Political Adviser, Malaysians Ask For Job Promotion Tips

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Former investment, trade, and industry minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz has been appointed as a senior political adviser to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for a two-year term, effective Wednesday (March 4).

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Tengku Zafrul would fill the vacancy of senior political secretary to the prime minister.

The post fell vacant after Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin resigned on 25 November.

Anwar expressed his hope that Tengku Zafrul would carry out the trust bestowed upon him with dedication and humility for the nation’s prosperity and the well-being of the people.

On Facebook, Tengku Zafrul reshared the press statement announcing his role with the caption, ‘’New trust to serve the country.’’

He thanked Anwar for the trust and assured everyone that he would carry out his responsibility well.

In the comment section of his post, some congratulated him on his new role and wished him well. Meanwhile, some jokingly asked how he climbed up the ranks. They asked him to share some career tips.

Over on Threads, the sentiment was pretty much similar, ranging from sarcastic remarks to outright criticism.

One user suggested that Rafizi Ramli would have been a far better fit for the role.

A few wanted to know the salary for the role.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul’s Instagram is seeing more positivity, with many congratulating him on his appointment.

