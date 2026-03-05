Sabah Government Provides New Motorbikes For Six In Runaway Train Incident

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A runaway train in Sabah was stopped by a group of youths who placed their trolley motorcycles on the railway track.

The incident, which happened last Tuesday morning (3 March), stemmed from a brake failure which sent the train barreling out of control.

According to New Straits Times, Melalap assemblyman Datuk Jamawi Jaafar said the malfunctioning train was carrying teachers from SK Pangi, a local school.

“Swift action by several villagers, who placed a motorcycle trolley on the railway track, managed to stop the train,” he said in a post on Facebook.

A clip recorded by a passenger when the train appeared to be out of control also went viral on social media.

Jamawi, who is also Sabah Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister, urged the Sabah State Railway Department to conduct a thorough probe into the matter and to take immediate measures to prevent a similar incident from happening in the future.

Sabah State Government gives new motorcycles to villagers who helped stop the train

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said six new motorcycles will be contributed to replace the trolley bikes that were damaged beyond repair in the train incident.

According to The Star, Jamawi said the Chief Minister’s chief political secretary Azrul Ibrahim had contacted him to inform him that he had been given immediate approval to provide new motorcycles for the villagers involved.

Jamawi said the contribution showed the state government’s concern for the six youths who lost their trolley motorcycles after placing them on the railway track in an attempt to slow down and stop the runaway train.

He said the situation could have turned far more tragic if the motorcycles had not been placed on the tracks, as the train was moving at an uncontrollable speed at the time.

“On behalf of the youths, I would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to the Chief Minister for this contribution,” he said in a statement.

Jamawi also described the six trolley motorcycle owners and the train driver as “unsung heroes” whose brave actions helped prevent a disaster.

He added that the train driver remained calm and composed despite the tense situation after the brakes failed while travelling along the hilly tracks in Tenom.

@fizorino Kejadian keretapi Masalah Brek Tidak Berfungsi.. Membawa Guru2 sk Pangi tenom,sabah. Pagi Tadi.. Berjaya diberhenti oleh Orang kampung yang meletakkan troli dan motosika di landasan keretapi… ♬ bunyi asal – D.TR!!Fijo BorNeo

In the incident, about 12 passengers — mostly teachers from SK Pangi — were on board the train. Although none were injured, they were left badly shaken after the train eventually came to a stop near the Kg Pangi railway station.

Residents in Kampung Pangi have adapted their motorcycles with rail wheels so they can travel along the tracks. These modified vehicles are commonly used as an alternative form of transport between Tenom town and Kg Pangi, particularly when train services are disrupted by floods or landslides.

The motorcycles transport both passengers and goods, helping villagers access schools, markets and medical facilities when rail services are limited or unreliable.

The Sabah Railway Department has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

Sabah’s railway network consists of a single 134km track connecting 15 stations from Tanjung Aru to Tenom, passing through several interior areas including Beaufort.

Meanwhile, the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Malaysia (CILTM) Sabah Section has expressed serious concern over the runaway train incident.

The group called for an immediate review and upgrading of rail safety systems to ensure they meet modern, risk-based asset management standards.

