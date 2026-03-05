Opposition “Confusion” Behind Failure To Pass 10-Year PM Term Limit Bill, Says Fahmi

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Confusion among opposition MPs may have contributed to the failure of a bill to limit the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years, according to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said some opposition lawmakers had mistakenly believed the proposed law was meant to allow Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to remain in office for up to a decade, Malaysiakini reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Putrajaya today (5 March), Fahmi said several ministers had been informed about the misunderstanding.

“There were MPs from the opposition who gave feedback to one of the ministers saying they thought the vote that day was meant to give Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim a 10-year term as prime minister,” he said.

He added that the government was unsure how the confusion had arisen, noting that MPs should have understood that the proposal was intended to prevent any future prime minister from holding power indefinitely.

“The effort is to ensure there will never again be a situation where a prime minister feels they can do anything simply because they can stay in power for as long as they want,” he said.

Fahmi, however, did not identify which opposition MPs were allegedly confused about the bill.

The bill failed to pass by only two votes

The proposed amendment, which sought to cap the prime minister’s tenure at 10 years, requires changes to the Federal Constitution and therefore needs a two-thirds majority in the 222-member Dewan Rakyat to pass.

The bill failed to clear its second reading on Monday (2 March) after receiving support from only 146 MPs, falling short of the required 148 votes.

The government currently commands the backing of 154 MPs, which in theory would have been enough to secure passage even without opposition support.

However, eight government MPs were absent during the vote. Meanwhile, opposition parties had earlier indicated they would abstain unless Putrajaya agreed to several proposed amendments to the bill.

Fahmi expressed hope that the opposition would support the proposal when it is tabled again in a future parliamentary sitting.

“This constitutional amendment is not partisan in nature and will only benefit our country’s democracy,” he said.

When asked whether the government would take action against its MPs who failed to attend the vote, Fahmi said the decision ultimately rests with the prime minister.

He added that two MPs have already written to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Fadillah Yusof, who also serves as the government’s chief whip, to explain their absence.

“We are now waiting for the other six,” Fahmi said.

