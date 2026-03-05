Not Like We Didn’t Try – MACC Hits Back At James Chai’s “Just Find My WhatsApp Number” Defence

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Things just got a little more awkward in the ongoing saga involving former political aide James Chai and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to the anti-graft agency, Chai allegedly blocked an investigating officer on WhatsApp after multiple attempts were made to contact him, a move MACC says forced them to issue a Notis Mengesan Individu (Notice to Locate Individual).

In a statement released today, MACC pushed back against Chai’s earlier public remarks suggesting he was being unfairly targeted, insisting that the notice was simply part of standard investigative procedure.

MACC revealed that investigators had been trying to reach Chai, who was reportedly in the United Kingdom,csince 24 February 2026 via WhatsApp.

The messages, however, went unanswered.

Then on 26 February, according to MACC, the situation escalated when the investigator’s number was blocked on WhatsApp.

“With several attempts to contact him receiving no response, the number belonging to the investigating officer was eventually blocked by James Chai’s number on 26 February said,” the commission said.

MACC said this directly contradicts Chai’s public claim that the agency never attempted to contact him before issuing the notice.

In his statement yesterday, Chai wondered how, with ample resources, the authorities were not able to obtain his WhatsApp number

The commission also stressed that a Notis Mengesan Individu is not a criminal charge.

Instead, it is used when authorities need to locate someone to assist with an ongoing investigation after other contact methods fail.

In fact, MACC says it issues between two and five such notices every week, depending on investigative needs.

In the case at hand, it said 12 individuals including a Federal Minister have already been called in to assist with the investigation, and all have cooperated.

MACC said if Chai has “nothing to hide”, he should simply come forward and give his statement.

Another claim MACC pushed back against was the idea that its recent press conference was aimed specifically at Chai.

The agency clarified that the briefing was actually its regular monthly media session, where several investigations were discussed, including:

Op Middlemen – exposing a bribery syndicate involving heavy vehicles and enforcement officers.

An illegal e-waste investigation involving the Department of Environment.

Op Heart.

A probe involving IJM.

Op Godfather, which relates to the case involving Toh Puan Naimah Abdul Khalid and associates.

Chai’s matter, MACC said, was only one of several cases mentioned.

MACC didn’t mince words when addressing Chai’s public comments.

The commission said attempts to frame normal investigative procedures as oppression or harassment were misleading and potentially harmful to public confidence in law enforcement.

At the same time, the agency reiterated that it still respects the legal principle of presumption of innocence.

Being called to assist in an investigation, it stressed, does not mean someone has committed an offence.

Chai was formerly the Special Functions (Policy) Officer to then Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli. Chai resigned from the post following Rafizi’s resignation on 17 June 2025.

