Eight Men Duke It Out In Klang Police Station, Officer Helpless As One Suspect Flings Chair

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A police station is the last place one would expect a full on brawl to happen, but that’s what transpired at a station in Klang recently which was not only bizarre, but also amusing to some.

Granted, a fist fight on the street is no joke. Someone could get very hurt and there could be permanent bodily damage as well as lawsuits flying around everywhere.

Quiet police station becomes fighting ring

If there was an ninth rule about Fight Club, it would probably be not to start a fight in a police station.

In a leaked CCTV footage which has now gone viral online, three men walked into the Meru police station in the evening of 2 March.

Before the officer could even get their details, five other men burst in and started the fighting match by attacking one of the three men with his bare fists.

The lone police officer tried his very best to calm the situation without joining the brawl himself.

As he tried to verbally de-escalate the tussle, one of the three men who came in earlier joined the fray by picking up a chair and hurling it at one of the attackers, which made the officer’s efforts for naught.

Malaysians found the chair move hilarious, and expressed their amusement on social media.

Not only that, they also questioned the policeman’s skill at handling the situation as he just stood there almost helpless while the men continued fighting and even threatening him at one point.

In any case, the policeman’s calm and restraint in a potentially dangerous situation is actually admirable.

The fight stemmed from a dispute over a “security” territory

The North Klang district police later issued a statement to inform that the men involved in the Meru police station rumble have been detained.

Assistant Commissioner Vijaya Rao said the incident occurred at around 9.40pm when three men walked into the station to lodge a police report.

“Suddenly, five men arrived and began attacking one of the complainants with an iron rod. The chaos caused damage to a television belonging to the station and all the suspects escaped the scene,” he said.

Vijaya then informed that a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) successfully detained five local men aged 28 to 41 to assist in investigations under Sections 148, 427, and 324 of the Penal Code, Section 90 of the Police Act 1967, and Section 6 of the Corrosive and Explosive Materials and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the incident was believed to have stemmed from a dispute between the two groups over looking after “security” in a housing area.

He said in a press conference that investigations show the suspects are involved in gangs and were also intoxicated during the brawl.

Additionally, it was reported that some of the suspects had criminal records, including for murder, attempted murder, gang robbery and break-ins. One of the suspects even tested positive for drugs.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.