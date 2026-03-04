MACC Wants James Chai, He Asks Why Publish Parents’ Address

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is tracking down political analyst James Chai, a former aide to former Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, to assist in an investigation.

James Chai, whose full name is Chai Jin Shern, has a last known address at 10 Jalan Nikel 7/26A, Section 7 in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the lead investigator, Mohd Hafidz Bin Abd Halim, at 0175046503 or email mhafidz@sprm.gov.my.

Chai previously served as a special functions officer to Rafizi when the latter was still in office as the Economy Minister.

James Chai Is Not Happy

Chai has written a public statement criticising the way MACC has gone about to look for him. Chai said the anti-corruption agency could have contacted him or the people close to him, even his former colleagues, instead of blasting a public notice and holding a press conference for his search like he was a criminal.

He added that he cannot forgive the authorities for revealing the address of his parents’ home and exposing them to unnecessary danger.

With ample resources, Chai wondered how the authorities were not able to obtain his WhatsApp number. A LinkedIn search would also show he is working in the United Kingdom.

He added that he has to work because he doesn’t have RM1.1 billion in his bank account, referring to the alleged sum he embezzled with Rafizi. He also provided links to his social media accounts and website for MACC’s benefit.

Chai also alleged that there’s a long-running underground cybertrooper campaign, mostly led by anonymous accounts that tries to paint the narrative that he’s Jho Low 2.0 or that he was appointed to the Board of Directors of Arm Limited.

He denies both of these claims.

Chai was appointed Special Functions (Policy) Officer to the Economy Minister on 15 February 2023.

In April 2023, during the KL20 tech conference, Arm Limited was invited as a guest speaker and later met Anwar. Chai was not involved in that meeting. The government’s aim was to seek Arm’s support for Malaysia’s semiconductor ambitions.

Afterward, Chai was tasked with exploring collaboration opportunities. The proposed plans were presented to the Cabinet three times.

On 28 February 2025, Anwar announced that the government would sign an agreement with Arm.

The deal was signed on 5 March 2025 by MIDA, in the presence of Anwar, Rafizi, other ministers, and Arm CEO Rene Haas.

Chai resigned with Rafizi on 17 June 2025. After leaving government, Arm asked him to assist briefly during a transition period. He helped for two months due to Arm’s lack of presence in Southeast Asia, then resigned.

He denied influencing Anwar or the Cabinet to secure the deal for personal gain, and said Anwar does not know him personally to be influenced by him.

Looking back, Chai recalled how his family and close friends had discouraged him from accepting the role as an aide to Rafizi.

He shared that he has a modest amount of cash with a credit card debt of a millennial, a home mortgage he half owns, and a 2020 Proton Perdana 1.6 CVT Executive that only has a market value of RM12,000. He emphasised that money isn’t a source of motivation for him, if not, he wouldn’t have joined the Government and accepted a higher-paying job in Singapore instead.

