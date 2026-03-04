Local Shoe Brand Gets Flamed For “AI Slop” Depicting Malaysian PMs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Sungai Buloh-based shoe brand has been receiving criticism from the public after they posted promotional material on social media featuring past Malaysian Prime Ministers and the current one using artificial intelligence (AI).

Makerz recently shared a series of AI-generated images depicting Tun Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wearing their fashion products in various urban settings.

The brand said in its caption:

Leaders can change,

Principles do not.

Makerz stands for all.

Politics is a different story,

Makerz is one story.

We support the country,

Not choose colours.

A couple of the images even showed Najib pulling off an “ollie” (a common skateboard trick) while the other two politicians posed in a street fashion style.

Image: kasutmakerz

Many Malaysians called this a bold yet risky move, as it could possibly invite legal trouble for the company, while some described the material as “AI slop” — a slang used to refer to lazy and low-quality AI-generated content.

A few social media users also criticised the company for disrespecting the two former Prime Ministers as well as Anwar, saying that the coutry leaders are not their “adik adik” for them to use their likenesses to promote their products.

Image: kasutmakerz

Aside from criticism, there are those who see the post as a clever public relations move, referencing the strategic timing of the content with the upcoming general elections.

At time of press, none of the Malaysian leaders, past and present, have responded to the marketing content by Makerz.

Makerz primarily designs and produces footwear, specifically catering to the skateboarding community.

Based on their social media content, they’ve also announced a new flip-flop that’s slated to be released in conjunction with Hari Raya this year.

