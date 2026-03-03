Quran-Stepping Malaysian Taken To Court, Yes There Are Photos

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The suspect in the Quran-stepping case is now in court to face charges.

This was after his remand period ended yesterday and the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) confirming that he would be made to face charges today.

The AGC said the man will be charged under Section 295 of the Penal Code for allegedly desecrating a sacred object by stepping on the Quran, an act said to have been carried out with the knowledge that it would be insulting to the religion of Islam.

In addition, the suspect will also face a charge under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for allegedly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communication intended to hurt the feelings of others via Threads.

The suspect, Vikneswaran a/l K. Selvanathan, pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court 2 in Kuantan.

Judge Harmi Thamri Mohamad allowed a total bail of RM10,000 and a condition that he must report to the Jaya Gading police station every first day of the month, Malaysia Gazette reported.

Shocking claim by local preacher

Earlier, independent preacher Firdaus Wong made a startling claim that the suspect was a muallaf (someone who recently converted to Islam) while asserting that a guilty person must be punished regardless of their race and religious background.

Wong said he realised that the suspect, whose personal details had been leaked online following his viral post, was the same person who had reached out to him via Direct Message in the past.

The preacher later shared screenshots of his earlier conversations with the suspect, who appeared to be highly keen in learning the ways of Islam and even going as far as saying “This religion has been something special for me”.

Based on the texts, Wong also gave the suspect a copy of the Qur’an, as requested by the suspect.

“This is the conversation between Ryan Vikneswaran and I on WhatsApp. He began sending messages to me on 19 June 2024. He was willing to travel from Kuantan to Bukit Bintang on 15 September 2024 to meet with me, and return to Kuantan on the same day,” Wong wrote, adding that he wil share how and when the suspect converted to Islam by 5:30pm today (3 March).

My principle is consistent. Whether he is a Muslim or yet to be a Muslim, he must be held responsible and accept the punishment for his deeds. Firdaus Wong

The heinous act is believed to have stemmed from a past argument

The suspect published a public apology after the issue went viral, and he admitted that he had acted out of anger and vengeance from a long-standing heated argument he had with another social media user, who shared anti-Christian sentiments on his account.

However, the other individual had quickly deactivated his own account and was never detected by authorities.

Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA), the educational institution where the suspect was enrolled in, also issued a public statement to address the issue.

It stressed that the matter is being taken seriously, and that strict action will be taken on any student found guilty of misconduct under the University and University College Rules (Student Conduct) 2024.

