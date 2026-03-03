Khairul Aming’s Heartfelt Message: Cooking Videos Are More Than Just About Cooking

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For Malaysians, food is not just nutrition, it’s a way of life.

Cooking is not just a basic survival skill anymore, but a hobby and a passion which many of us enjoy.

Some might take it to the next level and hone their skills to become a professional chef worthy of Michelin stars, while others simply find happiness in fixing up a satisfying dish for themselves and their loved ones.

Khairul Aming shares a special “secret ingredient” in cooking

Khairul Aming, perhaps one of Malaysia’s most adored food content creator who is also now a successful restaurateur, recently posted a video on social media which has gone viral for its tear-jerking message.

It starts out as one of his signature 1-minute recipe videos on how to make an instant version of chocolate mousse with only four ingredients.

At the end of the tutorial, he only mentions three ingredients for the dessert, but enlightened viewers on what the fourth ingredient is: the effort to keep trying.

“These cooking videos are not at professional standards, not (meant as professional recipes) to be sold at restaurants, and not for those who have access to industry-level ingredients and equipment.

“These are just enough for you to create moments at home. There are those who will use the recipes to make memories with their children while they are growing up, those who use the videos as an opportunity to cook with their families because doing a large gathering is not easy, those who are bachelors trying to cook a dish on their own for the first time, and for some who simply want to create memories with friends,” said Khairul.

His message was accompanied by snippets of Malaysians trying out his recipes.

As it stands, “the KA phenomenon” has seen many of his viewers record themselves trying out his recipes and share them online.

These are the snippets Khairul borrowed to send his message about creating moments.

It’s okay to fail, as long as you keep trying

Khairul told viewers that the recipes in home cooking videos are not meant to be perfect, but that it’s enough to help people spend quality time with their loved ones.

“There will be those who don’t have enough ingredients, not skilled enough, and don’t own the right equipment, but that’s alright. We make do with what we have. What’s important is that we must start trying,” he added.

The Rembayung founder advised everyone not to be discouraged if they fail, as well as putting aside the mindset that cooking is hard.

If we have the mindset that cooking is difficult and every attempt must be perfect, how are we going to attract the younger generation into the kitchen? Perhaps they might learn how to be independent, learn from making mistakes, and learn to innovate. Khairul Aming

To end the video, Khairul advised that we should not only look at our own lives, but also put ourselves in the shoes of others to foster better understanding.

Netizens suspect Khairul’s video is a response to another social media user

Khairul’s followers believe that the heartwarming post is in response to a user on X (formerly Twitter) who slammed another food content creator for his attempt at making a western dish.

Abdul Qayum Halid, also known as Che Sayang Kitchen on social media, posted a video tutorial on how to make cottage pie on his X account before some took to criticising his simplified pastry.

Many felt that the criticism levelled against Che Sayang was uncalled for and judged those who turned it into an issue.

