Bawean Community’s Sahur Activity Sparks Online Backlash, But No Problems Offline

Unless you’re an early sleeper who wakes up in the wee hours of the morning, it can be a challenge to rise for sahur (the early morning meal just before fasting begins).

Some of you may relate to setting ten alarms on your smartphone just to annoy yourself out of bed and make sure you get the nutrition you need to last the entire day without food and water.

However, one local community has a different approach to waking up at 4am for their pre-fasting meal.

A nightly performance to make sure you don’t miss sahur

The Bawean community in Balakong, Cheras, go to even greater lengths when it comes to waking up for sahur.

When Ramadan comes around, residents of Taman Setia Balakong would march along the street of the flat complex where they reside while singing and playing music, much like a parade.

The individual managing the wakeup calls for sahur this year, simply known as Acan, said the practice has been going on since the 80s.

“Our fathers and grandfathers started this when our people lived in flats in Hulu Kelang before we moved to Balakong, and the tradition was passed down to my brother’s generation and now to my generation,” Acan explained in an interview with Kudung-Kudung Channels on Facebook which has been taken down for some reason.

The performance starts at 4am every morning throughout Ramadan

Acan said the parade begins at 4am from the first day of fasting all the way through to the day before Raya. However, the timing differs from year to year.

He recalled a time when they would start at 3:30am, and how it all depends on what time the morning azan (call to prayers) which signals Muslims to start fasting begins.

According to Acan, the parade has become a tradition, and if they were to miss even one performance, residents in the area would ask why they were not woken up by the march.

“Here at Taman Setia Balakong, it has become a Ramadan activity. If it doesn’t happen, people will ask where is the sahur sahur activity?

“We always stay consistent and never miss even one, unless there has been a death or if it is raining very heavily,” he said.

The activity is done with police permission and agreements from other tenants

Such a loud activity would not be permissible without proper authorisation. Acan explained that the organising committee would obtain permission from Kajang district police at least one or two weeks before Ramadan.

The permission letter would include details such as the wattage of the speakers they use and the number of people who are joining the activity.

“At the same time, we ask for permission from other residents in the area as well. We ask for their signatures because even if they say they agree, we prefer to have it in black and white,” Acan said, adding that outsiders are also welcome to join the Balakong community’s call-to-sahur activity.

“It’s not our culture!” – Sahur parade sparks backlash

As footage of the wake up call for sahur parade went viral on social media, Malaysians voiced their discontent over the activity.

Many felt that the practice disturbs public peace, while highlighting that such activities are not part of Malaysian culture and should not be normalised.

Perlis Fatwa Council member Professor Dr Muhamad Rozaimi Ramle gave his views on the matter through a TikTok video, saying: “I hope this culture will not catch on and continue, because in this country, not everyone is expected to sahur.”

Meanwhile, a Muslim scholar from Al-Azhar University said that the ruling on sahur is sunnah (customary or like an advice), and that there is no need to wake people up in that manner.

Hukum sahur adalah sunat, tak perlu kejut orang sebegini kerana masing-masing dah ada jam loceng/telefon zaman sekarang.



Adapun, hukum menganggu jiran adalah haram. https://t.co/moCSg62XGj — Nasrullah 🇵🇸 (@mnasrullah00) March 2, 2026

