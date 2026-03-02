Quran-Stepping Suspect To Face Charges, Firdaus Wong Drops Shocking Claim

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) today announced that the suspect in the viral Quran-stepping case will face charges tomorrow.

The AGC said it had reviewed the investigation papers submitted by the Royal Malaysia Police regarding the case in Kuantan, Pahang.

The case went viral on the social media platform Threads.

Following a comprehensive review of the investigation papers, prosecutors found sufficient evidence to bring charges against the suspect.

The AGC said the man will be charged under Section 295 of the Penal Code for allegedly desecrating a sacred object by stepping on the Quran, an act said to have been carried out with the knowledge that it would be insulting to the religion of Islam.

In addition, the suspect will also face a charge under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for allegedly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communication intended to hurt the feelings of others via Threads.

The AGC said the decision to prosecute was made after careful examination of the evidence gathered during police investigations.

Preacher Makes Shocking Claim

Meanwhile, independent preacher Firdaus Wong dropped a shocking claim on his Facebook page.

While asserting that a guilty person must be punished regardless of their race and religious background, Wong claimed that the suspect is a Muslim who converted to Islam last year.

Wong said he realised that the suspect, whose personal details had been leaked online following his viral post, was the same person who had reached out to him via Direct Message in the past.

“He contacted me on Instagram and constantly messaged me, insisting and chasing me to convert him,” Wong said, claiming that the suspect took his syahadah on 20 April, 2025.

“Honestly, I am shocked. What happened to him? Was he incited, provoked or is it something else? I want to understand and help,” Wong added.

On why it took him a week to realise this, he said he didn’t really follow the initial viral case and was caught up with his own affairs.

However, Wong stressed that his revelation was not meant to absolve a wrongdoing.

“There is no concept of absolving anyone who has committed wrongdoing because my principle as a Muslim is that those who are guilty must face punishment, regardless of whether they are Muslim or non-Muslim,” Wong said.

What actually happened?

On 25 February, a man was arrested in Kuantan, Pahang following a post he allegedly made on Threads where he was said to have uploaded an offending photo of a foot stepping on the Holy Quran.

He was remanded for four days and subsequently had his remand period extended by another three days.

It was earlier reported that the suspect was a student at the Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA).

If convicted, the suspect faces a jail term of up to two years or fine, or both under Section 295. Meanwhile, under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, the suspect faces a fine of not more than RM500,000 or jail not more than two years, or both, if convicted.

