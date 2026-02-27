Tun Daim’s Wife Denies Plot To Topple Government, Slams “Disgruntled” Accuser

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid has issued a scathing rebuttal against a police report alleging her involvement in a conspiracy to destabilize the Malaysian government.

In a press statement released today (27 February), she dismissed the claims as “false and preposterous,” attributing them to a former associate with a personal vendetta.

​According to Na’imah, the individual behind the police report is a former communications consultant whose services were terminated in July 2025 due to poor performance.

She claims that following his dismissal, the individual made “further monetary demands,” leading her to characterize the current allegations as the “conduct of a disgruntled man.”

​Na’imah highlighted several inconsistencies in the police report, noting that the timing comes seven months after the alleged meeting took place.

She said the accusations coincide with intensifying public scrutiny of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and its leadership, particularly regarding Tan Sri Azam Baki.

The statement also addressed rumors linking her to recent investigative reporting by Bloomberg regarding MACC.

While she denied being the architect of the reports, she stated that the claims only reinforce “public distrust” in the government’s anti-corruption narrative.

“​The first article by Bloomberg on abuse of power in MACC by the Prime Minister and Azam Baki sometime in September 2024 predates the alleged meeting the individual referred to in his report by over 10 months. What kind of conspiracy can there be when Bloomberg had already been uncovering the abuse of power related to MACC and Anwar long before the alleged meeting,” she said.

​Na’imah argues that the police report is a “desperate attempt” to distract from ongoing scandals involving Prime Minister Datuk.Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration, specifically, recent explosive allegations concerning the MACC.

​She took a direct jab at the Prime Minister’s own political history, stating that while he once claimed to have “formidable numbers” to seize power, she has never engaged in or supported any effort to topple an elected government.

“​The claim that I am trying to destabilise or topple the government is laughable and brings to mind past accusations of toppling government faced by the prime minister himself, when he used to declare having the ‘formidable numbers’ to seize power.”

Na’imah then asked how does one topple a government with the help of international media, or for that matter, a public relations firm? She remarked If that were the case, countless Malaysian governments in the past would have been replaced all the time.

​”Since when has seeking professional public relations advice been a crime, especially when faced with the unbridled powers of an agency led by a scandal-tainted individual?” Na’imah questioned in her statement.

​​Na’imah concluded by asserting that pointing out corruption is not synonymous with attempting to overthrow a government.

She has reserved all legal rights to take action against what she describes as “damaging allegations.”

While I am flattered by the claim that I was behind the investigative report by Bloomberg, I do not wish to take credit away from those who truly put their journalistic skills and talents to work to uncover the shocking allegations surrounding the MACC chief.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said they are investigating a claim that a local “influential individual” is working with a certain international media agency.

This was said to be in a bid to topple the government.

The Star reported that a prominent family is allegedly behind the so-called plot.

This was based on a viral police report apparently lodged in Brickfields by an “editor”.

