Terengganu Court Dismisses Lawsuit On Shooting Of Kopi The Dog

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A stray dog was shot dead by a local council in Terengganu in October 2024, which sparked outrage among animal lovers and the general public all across the nation.

Four activists later sought justice for the dog, who was affectionately named Kopi, with a lawsuit filed against the Besut District Council (MDB).

On 10 December 2024, Kartini Farah Abd Rahim, S. Mukunnan, Hong Hai San, and S. Shashi Kumar submitted the original summons to the Kuala Terengganu High Court through Messrs. Raj & Sach.

Court dismisses lawsuit, ruled plaintiffs as having no locus standi

According to a Bernama report, the Kuala Terengganu High Court dismissed the lawsuit against MDB yesterday (26 February).

Adam Luqman Amdan, the counsel representing MDB, said the court ruled the plaintiffs as having no locus standi to file the originating summons because none of them were a resident of Besut and that they failed to demonstrate a real interest in the subject matter. A locus standi is a legal requirement that a party must have a sufficient, direct, and concrete interest in a case to initiate a lawsuit or participate in legal proceedings.

He added that the court decided the request — to declare that MDB broke Sections 29(1)(e) and 30 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (AWA 2015) by shooting Kopi — was really an attempt to enforce criminal law through a civil lawsuit.

Additionally, Adam Luqman said the court also noted that Section 30 of the AWA 2015 permits the use of firearms for animal control.

“The court held that the shooting of animals for the purpose of population control is in accordance with the provisions of the AWA 2015 and Section 9(1) and (2) of the Besut District Council’s Dog Licensing By-Laws,” he said.

The court further ruled that the Terengganu government was not vicariously liable in the matter.

READ MORE: Animal Activists Sue Local Council Over Shooting Of Kopi The Dog

Kopi was a stray dog loved by the local community

In March 2024, Kopi first gained popularity on social media after one of her feeders, Abby Razali, posted a TikTok video of the stray dog playing with a kitten.

Resident of Besut were woken up by the sound of gunshots in the early hours of 6 October 2024, according to one of the plaintiffs.

When locals went out to check, they noticed three MDB officers in a pick-up truck cruising the neighbourhood.

Kopi was later discovered dead from gunshot wounds.

This angered the local community and animal lovers, who shared how harmless Kopi was on social media.

The case has not only raised concerns about the treatment of animals but also sparked a broader conversation on the need for stronger protections and greater compassion for animals in Malaysia.

READ MORE: Justice For Kopi: Besut District Council Criticised For Shooting Friendly Stray Dog

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.