Protestors Gather At MACC HQ Calling For Azam Baki’s Arrest, Police Visit Bloomberg KL Office

The afternoon heat of Kuala Lumpur is further intensified today (27 February) as protestors flocked to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya to call for the arrest of its chief, Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Leading the protest was businessman Albert Tei, who has been critical of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s alleged defence of Azam.

According to Malaysiakini, various speakers took turns highlighting allegations against Azam and the MACC as reported by Bloomberg, now the target of a RM100 million lawsuit.

Tei also reiterated the call for an independent Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to be established, while emphasizing that Azam and the Attorney General, Dusuki Moktar – as the chairman of the government-led task force – have a close relationship.

“If we break the rules, we will be arrested and investigated. Why is there special treatment given to him (Azam)?

“Why is he above the law?” said Tei, who has been arrested and accused of two scandals involving mining operations in Sabah.

A Bloomberg report published on 11 February alleged that Azam had owned 17.7 million shares in a listed company which amounted to roughly RM800,000. This violates a government circular that allowed civil servants to hold shares in a company not exceeding a value of RM100,000.

Police went to Bloomberg’s KL office looking for journalists who wrote the exposé on Azam

Police officers visited the local branch of American news giant Bloomberg yesterday (26 February) to seek journalists who wrote the article on Azam’s shareholding controversy.

According to MalaysiaNow, police who arrived at Bloomberg’s office in the Petronas Twin Towers asked for journalists Tom Redmond and Niki Koswanage.

The exposés they wrote detailed shocking instances of power abuse and extortion by the MACC, as well as Azam’s alleged links to individuals called the “corporate mafia”.

However, a source told MalaysiaNow the duo were not present at the office when the police arrived.

