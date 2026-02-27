Penang PKR Exco Fahmi Zainol Pleads Not Guilty To Domestic Abuse Allegations

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Penang state executive councillor and Pantai Jerejak assemblyman Fahmi Zainol, 35, has been charged at the Magistrate’s Court with voluntarily causing hurt to his wife.

He allegedly purposely caused injury to his wife, Nur Hidayah Abd Jabar, 35, at a house in Bayan Lepas at around 10pm on 22 February.

The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, with Section 326A of the same code for causing hurt to a spouse. Upon conviction, it carries imprisonment for up to a year, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

He pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him before Magistrate Chia Huey Ting.

During the proceedings, the prosecution team – comprised of Deputy Public Prosecutors Nazran Sham, Ikmal Affandi Zulkifli, and Lim Jin Hong – proposed that bail be set at RM5,000.

However, the defence counsel Shamsher Singh Thind appealed for a lower sum, arguing that his client is a public figure who had fully cooperated with the police during investigations leading up to a charge.

The bail was set at RM2,000 with one surety. The court then fixed 28 April for the next mention and submission of relevant documents.

What happened?

Fahmi and Nur Hidayah allegedly had a squabble that led to a physical altercation on Sunday, 22 February.

Both parties claimed violence against one another. Fahmi claimed his wife was violent and physically assaulted him. He alleged she attempted to stab him with a pair of scissors and claimed she is currently undergoing psychiatric treatment at Penang Hospital.

Meanwhile, Nur Hidayah alleged that her husband had attempted to strangle her, restrain her hands, and punched her. She said she struck back in self-defence, after which he allegedly took her phone and prevented her from leaving their home.

She claimed to have sustained injuries, including a bruised eye and multiple other bruises.

The couple filed separate police reports on each other.

According to The Vibes, Fahmi reportedly apologised to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow over the family matter.

Fahmi currently holds the portfolio for Agriculture, Agro-Based Industries, and Cooperatives in the state government. It’s not clear if he will continue in this post.

Some Pakatan Harapan members have suggested putting him on leave while the case is being resolved.

