MACC Tracking Down Daim’s Children To Assist Probe

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is seeking to locate four Malaysians believed to be able to assist in an ongoing investigation involving the family of former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin.

In a media statement issued today, the anti-graft body said it is attempting to trace the individuals to help facilitate its probe.

Those being sought are the late Daim’s children; Asnida Abdul Daim, Md Wira Dani Abdul Daim, Muhammed Amir Zainuddin Daim, and Muhammed Amin Zainuddin Daim.

According to the MACC, Asnida’s last known address is in Country Heights, Kajang, while Md Wira Dani was last believed to reside in Taman Melawati, Ulu Klang.

Members of the public who may know their whereabouts or have information about them have been urged to contact MACC investigating officers.

Information regarding Asnida can be channelled to investigating officer Mohamad Daeem bin Mohd Ali at 017-9127217 or via email at mohamad.daeem@sprm.gov.my.

Meanwhile, information regarding Md Wira Dani can be directed to Ahmad Aiman bin Ramly at 011-61930814 or through ahmad.aiman@sprm.gov.my.

The MACC said the public’s cooperation would help facilitate the ongoing investigation.

The commission reiterated that it remains committed to ensuring transparency and accountability as investigations proceed.

See the MACC statement HERE.

Daim passed away at age 86 on 13 November 2024, at Assunta Hospital in Petaling Jaya.

A former Umno treasurer-general, he held the position of Finance Minister twice under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad: first from 1984 to 1991, and again from 1999 to 2001 to navigate the fallout of the Asian financial crisis.

By 2024, the MACC had seized several bank accounts belonging to his widow, Naimah Abdul Khalid, and their four children, along with 18 associated companies such as Ilham Tower Sdn Bhd and Selidik Jaya Sdn Bhd.

Naimah is currently facing trial for allegedly failing to comply with an MACC asset declaration notice.

