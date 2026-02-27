Cops Looking Into Claim That “Prominent Family” Working To Overthrow Govt

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is probing an alleged conspiracy that threatens to topple the Malaysian government.

In a statement, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the investigation centres on claims that a local “influential individual” is working with a certain international media agency.

“Police have received a report and are conducting an investigation related to an attempt at toppling the government as well as sabotaging national stability involving an influential local and an international media agency,” Mohd Khalid said in the statement.

The investigation is being conducted by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (D5), Prosecution/Legal Division, Criminal Investigation Department at Bukit Aman under Section 124B of the Penal Code.

According to Mohd Khalid, Section 124B provides any individual who, directly or indirectly, engages in activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy may be imprisoned up to 20 years upon conviction.

In related news, The Star reported that a prominent family is allegedly behind a plot to overthrow the government.

This was based on a viral police report apparently lodged in Brickfields by an “editor”.

There has been no confirmation yet from the Brickfields police on the report.

According to The Star, the family is currently facing legal action. They allegedly hired an English media consultancy firm to start a smear campaign against the Prime Minister and the administration.

The editor was said to have met with a member of the family to discuss a project. During an online meeting, the editor alleged that the agenda pivoted toward attacks on the government which led the editor to stop collaborating on the project.

After seeing the news on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Tan Sri Azam Baki in Bloomberg, the editor decided to file a police report.

