“They’re Far Away From Home” — Cafe Owner Reminds Customers To Be Kind To Foreign Staff

Malaysia’s diverse population includes foreigners who come here to seek an honest living as well as better opportunities than what their home countries could offer them.

Despite the bad reputation a few bad apples have afforded them, the fact remains that there are foreign workers who arrive on our shores through legal means, and starting a new life in a strange land is not easy.

Some employers have argued that it is difficult to work with them as there are documentation issues, language barriers, and sometimes just conflicting behaviour.

However, one local café expressed that workers from abroad deserve compassion and understanding.

Communication is key

The owner and chef at Ipoh Ipoh Cafe, an eatery serving Ipoh cuisine in Petaling Jaya, recently shared a post on Facebook about challenges in communication when it comes to his staff.

He noted that he would often switch between English, Malay, and Cantonese during staff meetings.

“When it comes to our Myanmar or Bangladeshi team members, it can feel like opening a mystery box. You never quite know which language will work,” he said.

The businessman said he noticed the same challenges among his customers as well, who some speak English and others speak Malay, all just hoping to be understood.

He believes that the responsibility to allow better communication between his staff and customers fall entirely on himself.

“Training is necessary, at least the basics. So our waiters can serve you better, faster, and fewer lost-in-translation moments.

“Being a waiter at Ipoh Ipoh isn’t easy. So please give me a little time. Let me train them, shape them, and help them grow. Step by step, we’ll do better for you,” he added.

He reminds everyone to have a little more compassion and understanding

In the same Facebook post, Ipoh Ipoh Cafe’s owner shared an incident where a customer called one of his staff “bodoh” (stupid).

The moment had left a lasting negative impact on him, and he asked others not to say such things to his employees.

A harsh word may pass quickly for us, but it can stay with them for a very long time. All of them are far away from home, in a country that is not their own, speaking a language they are still trying hard to learn.

The kind boss then told readers that the foreign workers did not come to Malaysia for an easy life, adding that many of them are here to be a responsible parent to their children and provide a better life for their families.

The post ended with a final quote from him saying: “A small inch of your patience, a gentler tone, or even a moment of understanding can mean the world to them. Sometimes, kindness is not about being right; it’s about being human”.

