The Rafizi Rebellion: Why Malaysia’s Reform Icon Is Sounding The Alarm On The New AG Bill

In his latest appearance on BFM’s In The Studio, Pandan MP and former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli didn’t just share an update on the nation’s accounts; he issued a stern warning about the structural integrity of the government’s reform agenda.

At the center of the storm is the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No. 2) 2026, a piece of legislation designed to finally separate the roles of the Attorney General (AG) and the Public Prosecutor (PP).

While the move has been a pillar of the “Reformasi movement” for decades, Rafizi warns that the current draft risks creating a new, unchecked powerhouse that could haunt the country for years to come.

The Rise of the “Imperial” Public Prosecutor

The fundamental goal of separating the AG and PP is to remove political interference from criminal prosecutions. However, Rafizi argues that the current bill swings the pendulum too far toward total insulation, effectively creating an “Imperial Public Prosecutor”.

By removing almost all executive and legislative oversight, the law could establish a figure who holds immense legal power but is completely unaccountable to the people or their elected representatives. Rafizi cautions that Malaysia must be careful not to trade a “political” appointee for an “untouchable” one who answers to no one.

The Problem with a Seven-Year Tenure

One of the most specific “red flags” raised by Rafizi and his bloc of ten PKR backbenchers is the proposed seven-year fixed term for the Public Prosecutor. In a standard democratic cycle, seven years is an eternity, especially in a country that saw five different Prime Ministers in the span of just four years between 2018 and 2022.

Rafizi points out that a Public Prosecutor with such a long mandate could outlast multiple administrations, potentially becoming more influential than the Prime Minister himself. He is instead advocating for a four-year term to ensure the office remains tethered to the shifting democratic will of the nation.

Demanding a Parliamentary Veto

Transparency in how the Public Prosecutor is chosen is another major sticking point. Currently, the bill leaves the appointment largely to the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (SPKP) and the Prime Minister’s recommendation to the King.

Rafizi is pushing for a “Parliamentary Veto” system. Under his proposal, candidates would undergo televised public confirmation hearings before a Special Select Committee, bringing the vetting process out of the shadows and into the living rooms of every Malaysian.

This would ensure that any candidate’s background and principles are scrutinized by the public before they are confirmed by a simple majority vote in the Dewan Rakyat.

The Missing “Exit Door” for Misconduct

Perhaps the most alarming red flag is the lack of a clear dismissal mechanism. Rafizi cited the 1MDB scandal as a historical warning, noting that even when the public and Parliament were outraged by the handling of the case, they lacked the legal power to remove the person in charge of prosecutions.

The current bill is vague on how to fire a Public Prosecutor for misconduct. Rafizi is demanding a robust system where the Dewan Rakyat can initiate a motion for dismissal with a two-thirds majority, ensuring that the office is not just independent, but also responsible for its actions.

A Warning Against “Bulldozing” History

Beyond the text of the law itself, Rafizi expressed concern over the government’s attempt to “bulldoze” the bill through Parliament by the March 3rd deadline.

Constitutional amendments are rare and require a strict two-thirds majority to pass. By trying to rush such a massive institutional shift, the government risks alienating its own backbenchers.

Rafizi has made it clear that his bloc of ten MPs may withhold their support unless the bill is referred to a Parliamentary Special Select Committee for further refinement, proving that even within a “Unity” government, the road to reform is paved with healthy, often public, friction.

