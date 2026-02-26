Government Urges Public To Use Term “Budaya Songsang” Instead Of LGBT

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Marhamah Rosli has urged the public to use the term “budaya songsang” (perverted/deviant culture) in place of LGBT — which refers to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transexual community — to avoid normalisation of the term as well as to prevent social media algorithms from spreading related content.

According to Bernama, Marhamah said the move also aims to ensure consistent use of terminology in speech and writing, thus preventing the culture from being indirectly promoted.

“The more we utter, write, or state it (the term LGBT), the more ‘pop-out’ content related to it will appear. Without realising it, we are promoting the culture unknowingly,” she said during the First Meeting, Fifth Term of the 15th Parliament at the Dewan Negara today (26 February).

Marhamah was responding to a query by senator Hussin Ismail regarding the latest status of monitoring the organisation of closed LGBT-themed events such as Glamping with Pride as well as the dakwah (preaching) and guidance approaches implemented.

In January, a “budaya songsang” event was planned to be held at a camp site in Hulu Langat, Selangor.

The event received heavy backlash from the public, and the organiser was forced to cancel it amid rising hostilities including alleged death threats.

