Vile Post On Threads Lands Pahang University Student A “Date” With Cops

The diverse population of Malaysia generally live together in harmony, but every once in a while, troublesome individuals would poke at sensitive issues related to religion, race, and royalty (3R).

A student from Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) was detained by police today (25 February) to be investigated under suspicion of insulting Islam on social media.

According to Berita Harian, the student also made insulting comments about Prophet Muhammad PBUH earlier.

Pahang chief of police Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said police are seeking a remand order for the suspect today.

The case is being investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code for insulting a religion. If found guilty, the suspect faces a jail sentence of up to two years and a fine.

The suspect is also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 over misuse of network facilities or service facilities to communicate messages that are hurtful, insulting, threatening, and harrasing to others, including offensive content. The penalty for this, if found guilty, is a prison term of up to one year, a fine not exceeding RM50,000, or both.

Fahmi Fadzil calls for immediate MCMC investigation

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said in a statement that he has ordered the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to conduct an immediate investigation into the matter.

He called the act offensive and insulting to Islam that also challenges the sensitivities as well as the harmony of Malaysia’s diverse society.

University issues public statement

UMPSA published a media statement today addressing the matter related to its student who allegedly posted the offensive photo.

The university said it views the matter seriously, as it touched on sensitive 3R issues which sparked racial tension and threaten public peace.

“UMPSA will no be compromised by the spreading of content that is false or promotes hate. The 3R sentiment cannot be taken lightly and every individual must be mindful of boundaries and sensitivities,” said the university.

The higher education institution then stated that investigations are underway, and that strict action will be taken on any student found guilty of misconduct under the University and University College Rules (Student Conduct) 2024.

While the police statement did not specifically mention the offence, it is widely believed the arrest is related to a photo shared on Threads showing a bare foot stepping on an open page of the Qur’an. It was spotted by netizens and quickly went viral.

Malaysians, enraged by the insulting photo, quickly began spreading the UMPSA student’s personal information online.

The post has since been deleted.

Before he was arrested, the suspect, who appeared to have changed his username, allegedly posted an apology on his Threads account admitting that what he did was “deeply wrong, disrespectful, and hurtful” while acknowledging that there was no excuse for his actions.

He admitted that he acted out of anger and vengeance, and allowed his emotions get the better of him.

The Qur’an stepping post may have been due to an earlier conflict with another social media user

There is reason to believe that the controversial post might be related to a social media argument that broke out between the suspect and another social media user.

The other Threads user, who has deleted his account, shared anti-Christian remarks as well as insulting content which led to heated arguments with the suspect, who is believed to be of Christian faith.

A photo of a bare foot stepping on a crucifix was also shared by this user and has been spread online.

At time of press, it is unclear whether or not this Threads user has been reported to the police or detained.

