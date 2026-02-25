Jane In Heaven Removes iTunes Chart-Topping AI Hit Song Over Copyright Issues

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A song that made headlines recently for hitting the number one spot on the Malaysia Songs chart on iTunes has been taken down from all major platforms following backlash that stemmed from copyright issues.

The track, titled “Cinta Tersimpul Rapi” by Jane In Heaven is actually a product of artificial intelligence (AI).

It was a groove pop, AI-generated rendition of the song originally sung by Anis Suraya, which was released in 1999.

Malaysians were divided over the modified track, with some accepting it as a fresh perspective on an old song, and some saying that it is wrong and unethical to use another artist’s work for their own gain.

The individual behind the Jane In Heaven AI persona has since issued a statement yesterday (24 February) to inform followers that the track will be taken down to avoid legal issues concerning copyright.

“The groovy pop version of Cinta Tersimpul Rapi will be taken down from the Jane In Heaven YouTube channel tomorrow on copyright issues.

“I acknowledge the situation and admit the mistake on my part. My original intent was to experiment with AI and revive old songs through new perspectives. However, I admit that intentions do not justify the means and I will continue to support the local music industry,” said the statement.

Checks by TRP found that the groovy pop cover of Cinta Tersimpul Rapi, along with several more AI-generated cover songs, have indeed been removed from the Jane In Heaven YouTube channel.

Music Author’s Copyright Protection Berhad (MACP) recently published a guideline on AI that aims to protect music artists in Malaysia when it comes to rightful ownership and royalties earned, among other things.

The guideline sets clear rules for music that is created wholly by a human and by AI, which MACP then affirmed that copyright protection is a right strictly reserved for “natural persons”.

READ MORE: AI Song Tops iTunes Charts, MACP Publishes New Guidelines on AI Music

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.