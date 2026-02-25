Brave Locals Rescue Three After Car Crashes Into Tasik Biru

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A car that had accidentally plunged into a lake in Rawang, Selangor, was about to become a watery grave for its driver and two passengers, until locals nearby noticed the vehicle floating on the surface at midnight on 25 February.

The incident, which occured at Tasik Biru Seri Kundang, was recorded by one of the individuals who came to the rescue.

Mohamad Fahmi Ismail shared a video of the entire ordeal on Instagram, showing how dire the situation was.

In the video, he said he heard the cries of a little girl and shouts for help. Eventually, about seven to eight men joined the rescue to help the victims.

Image: Instagram | Mohamad Faham

“Nearly 15 minutes of struggling with a situation filled with panic, concern, and fear. Finally, two young children and their mother were successfully rescued,” he said.

In a separate post, he said those who helped initially did not dare go into the lake as it is known to be very deep. There were also claims that those who crash into it face a 90% risk of death.

“Because the vehicle’s sunroof was opened, two heroes managed to jump in early to save the two children. When the situation became more panicked, those two asked others to help the third victim. They too nearly drowned after submerging and surfacing multiple times while trying to provide assistance. Thankfully, they all came out safely,” he added.

This is not the first time a vehicle has found itself crashing into Tasik Biru Seri Kundang.

Back in January 2021, two unfortunate individuals could not escape the lake’s murky depths after their car lost control and plunged into the lake, Bernama reported.

The victims were a 43-year-old police retiree and his 35-year-old neighbour.

