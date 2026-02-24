No Dress Code Barrier When Filing Police Reports In Emergencies

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police have clarified that individuals filing police reports in emergencies or situations requiring immediate assistance are exempt from the official dress code.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said police officers who refuse to accept reports from the public can face disciplinary action, including dismissal.

During yesterday’s session in the Dewan Rakyat, Shamsul stated that dress codes at police stations may be waived in emergencies or in situations requiring immediate attention.

These situations include incidents involving criminal activity, road accidents, safety threats, and situations that could cause trauma, like rape, domestic violence, and theft. Shamsul stressed that the welfare and safety of complainants must take priority.

Shamsul said the directive was shared with all district and state police headquarters on 29 December last year to lift the dress code exemption effective immediately.

Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh proposed a law that requires police stations to accept reports regardless of someone’s attire.

In response, Shamsul said the existing administrative directive is sufficient and sees no need to enact new legislation on the matter. Additionally, the directive aligns with Public Service Administration Circular (PKPA) No. 1 of 2025 on enhancing public sector customer relations.

The dress code issue came to light following an incident last year in which a woman involved in a road accident was initially turned away from the Jasin District Police Headquarters (IPD) in Melaka for wearing a skirt.

She was forced to buy a pair of pants in a mall nearby before she was allowed to file her police report.

