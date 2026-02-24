Farewell To “Alpha Male”: Trump Drops Nick Adams As US Ambassador Pick For Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It looks like the “Alpha Male” isn’t coming to Kuala Lumpur after all.

US President Donald Trump has officially withdrawn the nomination of Sydney-born influencer and conservative firebrand Nick Adams for the role of US Ambassador to Malaysia.

This was reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, which noted that the prospect of Adams representing the United States in a Muslim-majority nation had gone down “like a lead balloon”.

For a region that typically favors quiet, behind-the-scenes diplomacy, the loud, polarizing nature of Adams’ “MAGA manhood” proved to be a bridge too far.

Critics also cited his past online comments regarding Islam and his staunch pro-Israel stance as being fundamentally incompatible with Malaysia’s national identity and diplomatic priorities, particularly given the ongoing sensitivity surrounding the Gaza conflict.

President Trump is 100% correct when he says Joe Biden is 'Dumping' the state of Israel.



— Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 22, 2024

True to his persona, Adams has not framed the withdrawal as a setback. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he teased a “major announcement,” suggesting that he has been “promoted” to a new, yet-to-be-revealed position within the administration.

“Brilliant detective work, Mick! I’ve been promoted from the role of ambassador!” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Adams, a staunch MAGA supporter and author who once served on a Sydney council, was named Trump’s ambassador to Malaysia last July. However, his nomination was never confirmed by the Senate and lapsed at the end of the year.

He was absent from a long list of nominations resubmitted to the Senate in January, including candidates for Hungary, Norway and the Philippines, and was also missing from another list submitted this month.

Hailing from Australia, Adams migrated to the United States under the “Einstein Visa”, a prestigious Green Card reserved for those with “Extraordinary Ability”.

By 2021, he had officially become a naturalized American citizen while keeping his Australian roots intact.

He currently leads the Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness (FLAG), a non-profit dedicated to civic education and promoting the “American Dream” to students and parents.

Notably, the organization’s board features several high-profile figures, including Bill O’Reilly — a name well-known to Malaysian audiences.

