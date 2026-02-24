AI Song Tops iTunes Charts, MACP Publishes New Guidelines on AI Music

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian music charts have just witnessed a historic (and controversial) moment. An AI-generated version by an account known as Jane In Heaven, of a 1999 song titled “Cinta Tersimpul Rapi” recently surged to the #1 spot on the Malaysia iTunes Top Songs chart, outperforming major regional and international hits.

While its groovy, “reimagined” sound has captivated listeners, there is a catch that has the entire local industry talking: Jane in Heaven is an AI persona, and the song is an AI-generated cover.

As this AI-driven rendition of Anis Suraya’s 1999 classic dominates the airwaves, it has pushed a critical conversation to the forefront of the industry.

The song was composed by Azmeer with lyrics by Lukhman S.

Listen to the original Anis Suraya version HERE.

Malaysians on social media were divided by the Jane In Heaven’s sudden chart-topping rise, with some outwardly condemning the AI-rendition of the song while others, including Anis Suraya herself, were impressed by the groovy pop version.

The “Human-Only” Standard for Copyright

In a timely response to this digital wave, Music Authors’ Copyright Protection (MACP) Berhad has released official guidelines to settle a burning question: who gets paid when a machine tops the charts?

The rise of AI stars like Jane in Heaven has created a wave of uncertainty regarding ownership. However, MACP is bringing the conversation back to basics. According to the Copyright Act 1987, MACP affirms that copyright protection is a right reserved strictly for “natural persons”, which essentially means that human creators are the only ones recognized as legal authors.

MACP’s new guidelines reinforce this by asserting that creative works must originate from the lived experiences, labor, and skill of human songwriters rather than being generated by code. This stance ensures that while an AI can mimic a voice or a melody, it cannot claim the legal rights or the financial rewards of a creator.

New Rules for Song Registration

For Malaysian musicians and songwriters, the most practical impact of these guidelines is found in the registration process. To ensure that royalty distributions remain fair and legally sound, MACP now requires a mandatory “Declaration of Authorship” for all works registered through their MyKarya platform.

Creators must explicitly confirm that their work is 100% human-made and that no part of the composition was generated using AI tools. This is a strict “no-AI” zone for registration, meaning any work that is fully or even partially generated by AI is currently ineligible for royalty collection and distribution.

Protecting Creators from AI Training

Beyond the act of creation, there is the growing concern of AI companies using existing Malaysian music to “train” their models.

MACP is taking a proactive stance on this by demanding transparency and fair remuneration. The guidelines state that AI companies must systematically disclose all copyrighted works they intend to use for AI training in a transparent and auditable manner.

Furthermore, any third party wishing to use MACP’s repertoire for AI development must obtain prior written consent and enter into a formal licensing agreement. This ensures that the original creators retain control over their intellectual property and are fairly compensated when their art is used to improve machine learning.

Enforcement and the Future of Music

Enforcement is a key pillar of these guidelines. MACP has warned that submitting a false declaration regarding AI use can lead to serious disciplinary measures. These include the deregistration of the affected work, the withholding or adjustment of royalty payments, and even the potential suspension or termination of the member’s MACP membership.

While these measures may seem stringent, they are designed to safeguard the value of human creativity in an era where digital content can be mass-produced at the click of a button.

As technology continues to evolve, MACP remains committed to working alongside government bodies like MyIPO and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to advocate for updated legislation that specifically addresses the impact of AI.

For now, the message to the Malaysian music industry is loud and clear: while humans can use machines to mimic the sound of music, the rights and rewards belong strictly to the human minds who create their work without the use of artificial intelligence.

Read the full MACP guideline HERE.

