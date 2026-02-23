Rafizi To Defend His Seat As Pandan MP In GE16, Political Direction To Be Revealed In June

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Former Minister of Economy Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli recently expressed his intentions to defend his seat as Pandan member of parliament in the upcoming 16th General Elections (GE16), but not likely as a PKR member.

In an exclusive interview with Sin Chew Daily, the former PKR deputy president said he would not be joining a “third force”, form a new party, or collaborate with former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He claimed that his former party has strayed from its original ideals since coming into power and described his criticisms as a “stress test” of the party’s tolerance.

“I joined the party because of its progressive, multicultural, professional, and open ideals. Back then, we won votes through progressiveness, boldness, and outspokenness,” he said, adding that these qualities have faded since the party rose to power.

Regarding his parliamentary seat defense, he declined to confirm if he would contest as an independent and announced that he will reveal his political direction later in June.

Prepared to face party disciplinary action

Rafizi added that he is ready to face any disciplinary action meted out by his party over his recent public remarks, including suspension or expulsion.

However, PKR secretary-general Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh said any action against Rafizi would would only be taken if a formal complaint is submitted.

Rafizi joined former PKR ministers and MPs Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Wong Chen, and Rodziah Ismail at the “Tangkap Azam Baki” rally on 15 February.

The rally came after a special press conference held by Rafizi on 13 February addressing a scandal involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki after a Bloomberg report claimed the anti-graft leader had breached shareholding regulations governing civil servants.

In the press conference, Rafizi called for the immediate suspension of Azam while investigations were underway.

A battle on multiple fronts: A possible MACC raid and “evidence” of corruption by local influencer Caprice

Rafizi got word of a possible raid by the anti-graft commission soon after he held the press conference, over allegations of misappropriation linked to a RM1.11 billion investment.

The embattled MP was not fazed by the threat, however, and was quoted as saying that he was “a veteran when it comes to being arrested, raided, or put in lockup”, daring Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Azam to try it.

According to a Malaysiakini report, Rafizi was not directly contacted by MACC about the raid, but had been advised by acquaintances to prepare for the possiblity.

Last week, local rapper Caprice, whose real name is Ariz Ramli, shared on his Instagram Stories a series of “evidence” that suggested Rafizi had been involved in alleged misconduct and bribery during his tenure as Minister of Economy.

The allegations against him involved two government policies: a strategic partnership between the Malaysian government and semiconductor giant ARM Holdings to produce the country’s first semiconductor chips, and the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) project.

Following Ariz’s content, Rafizi demanded an apology from the rapper within a stipulated time period or face legal action taken against him.

Ariz later made a public apology, albeit a strange one with printouts of the “evidence” he shared to make allegations against Rafizi and a bouquet of roses as a “peace offering”.

Ariz apologised for any misunderstandings, but urged Rafizi to remove a video accusing him of making the corruption claims the next day.

He stressed that his previous content was merely to ask a question to Rafizi and asked the Pandan MP to have good spirits not to sue him in the fasting month of Ramadan.

Despite the apology, Rafizi decided to pursure the defamation suit, who said questions framed as insinuations or sarcastic remarks could not be used to escape defamation proceedings, New Straits Times reported.

