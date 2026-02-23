Islamic Finance Figure Mohd Daud Bakar Among Three Charged Over Unlicensed Securities Activities

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Islamic finance figure Tan Sri Dr. Mohd Daud Bakar claimed trial at the Sessions Court today (23 February) to a charge of abetting the conduct of a securities business without a licence.

According to Malaysia Gazette, the former chairman of the Shariah Advisory Council of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Judge Norma Ismail.

Mohd Daud accused of abetting unlicensed securities activities

The 62-year-old was accused of abetting the offence by acting as a representative of Energy Eco Berhad between 14 June 2021 and 9 August 2023 at a business premises in Rawang.

According to the charge sheet, Energy Eco Berhad allegedly abetted AUF MBZ Consortium PLT in carrying out regulated securities transactions despite AUF MBZ not holding a capital markets services licence and not being a registered entity authorised to conduct such activities.

He was charged under Section 58(1) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007, read together with paragraph 370(c) and subsection 367(1) of the same Act. The offence carries a maximum fine of RM10 million, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both, upon conviction.

Mahadi Badrul Zaman also charged

In the same court, businessman Mahadi Badrul Zaman, husband of actress Heliza Helmi, also pleaded not guilty.

Mahadi, 43, was charged in his capacity as a representative of AUF MBZ for allegedly conducting securities transactions without a licence between 3 September 2021 and 15 February 2024 at a property in Sunway South Quay, Subang Jaya.

Before Judge Azrul Darus, he faced a separate but similar charge for allegedly committing the same offence between 14 June 2021 and 9 August 2023 at the same location.

He was charged under subsection 58(1) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 (Act 671), read together with subsection 367(1), and punishable under subsection 58(4), which provides similar penalties.

The lawyer representing Mahadi applied for his client to be released on bail out of concern that his beard might be shaved while in detention.

According to Harian Metro, defence counsel Datuk Mohd Zamri Mohd Idrus, in his submission when requesting that the bail amount be reduced, informed Judge Norma Ismail that if bail were not granted and Mahadi were jailed, his long beard might be cut.

“This would affect him,” he said.

Mohd Zamri said his client, who assists in managing umrah pilgrims, had given full cooperation throughout the investigation and is not an individual at risk of fleeing.

He added that Mahadi also supports his mother, who is suffering from cancer and whose health condition is unstable, as well as his in-laws’ family.

Third businessman pleads not guilty

Another businessman, Muhamad Iqbal Mohamad, 47, also claimed trial before Judge Norma.

Muhamad Iqbal, a director of QEW Group Berhad, was accused of abetting AUF MBZ in committing the same offence between 3 September 2021 and 15 February 2024 at a premises in Seri Kembangan.

RM50,000 bail each, passports surrendered

The court allowed bail of RM50,000 each for Mohd Daud, Mahadi and Muhamad Iqbal, with one surety apiece. They were also ordered to surrender their passports and report to the Securities Commission Malaysia at the beginning of every month.

Judge Azrul imposed the same bail amount and similar additional conditions on Mahadi for the separate charge.

The prosecution was led by the Securities Commission’s Deputy Public Prosecutor Shoba Venu Gobal, along with prosecuting officers Mageswary Karroppiah, Danial Imran Nasaruddin and Quek Yiing Huey.

The court fixed 10 April for mention of all three cases.

