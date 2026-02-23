7.1-Magnitude Quake Hits 100km Off Sabah, No Tsunami Risk

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A strong 7.1-magnitude quake struck 100km outside Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, earlier today at 12.57am.

The epicenter was located approximately 49km west of Kudat at sea at a depth of 678km.

According to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the oblique thrust fault earthquake was triggered by deformation of the Philippine Sea Plate.

The light tremors were felt in areas like Sabah’s west coast, some areas in Sarawak, and Brunei. It was even felt as far as Singapore.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) reported the quake at a slightly lower magnitude of 6.8 and confirmed there was no tsunami threat. MetMalaysia will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Netizens who felt the tremors this morning shared their experiences online. A Facebook user said they were jolted awake by the tremor in Miri, while another person in Brunei said the furniture at home shook.

There were also reminders to pray for everyone’s safety during the month of Ramadan.

Additionally, Thai authorities debunked rumours that a 6.5-magnitude quake hit the region and clarified that the country wasn’t affected by the quake in Sabah.

However, the Thai Meteorological Department noted that a separate 3.7 quake was recorded in Vietnam.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.