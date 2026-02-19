Music Teacher Searches For His Children Who Have Been Missing For Six Months

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man who works as an international music teacher has been looking for his two missing children for over six months.

According to a post on Facebook, Dan Guerrard said that his five-year-old son Freddie and eight-year-old daughter Miranda went missing in Kuala Lumpur on 3 August, 2025.

Guerrard has been pleading to the public to share any information anyone might have on the whereabouts of his children, who he believes are still somewhere in Malaysia.

Although Guerrard did not share specifics as to how his children went missing, Malaysians on social media speculate that there was an issue between him and his wife regarding child custody.

The public suspects that the children’s mother had whisked them away and hidden them from their father.

Guerrard had also mentioned in a Facebook comment that judges in Malaysia and Canada have “demanded that the children are returned”, which implies a court order.

He added that the Malaysian immigration is aware of the situation and have put the two children on a watch list in case they’re detected leaving the country.

Many were sympathetic towards his plight, and offered support to help reunite Guerrard with his children.

The father of two shared his personal contact number, the investigating officer’s number, as well as the police reference number on the missing persons poster he uploaded on Facebook.

