JDT Scores Big In ACLE But Next Week Could Change Everything

The Johor Darul Ta’zim football club (JDT) snagged a 1-0 win against Japan’s Vissel Kobe in their final AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE) East Zone match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium on 17 February.

JDT’s starting lineup consisted of a mix of foreign and naturalised Malaysian players including:

Andoni Zubiaurre Dorronsoro (Spain) Antonio Cristian Garcia Glauder (Philippines) Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano (Malaysia) Bergson Gustavo Silveira Da Silva (Brazil) Rui Filipe Cunha Correia / Nené (Portugal) Eddy Silvestre Pascual Israfilov (Spain) Joao Vitor Brandao Figueiredo (Malaysia) Ignacio Mendez Navia Fernandez/ Nacho (Malaysia) Ignacio Insa Bohigues / Natxo (Malaysia) Raul Parra Arta (Spain) Marcos Guilherme de Almeida Santos Matos (Brazil)

The Matchday 8 win placed them in sixth position in the league, which means they can play in the Round of 16 of ACLE on 3 and 10 March against Japanese team Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Hector Hevel is among seven naturalised Malaysian football players that was involved in the Football Association Malaysia (FAM) document forgery scandal which made headlines last year.

Initially, the seven players were suspended from all football activities for 12 months by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

However, the penalty was temporarily paused by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on 26 January 2026.

CAS is an independent, international tribunal established in 1984 and based in Lausanne, Switzerland, designed to resolve sports-related disputes through arbitration or mediation.

The court was concerned that serving the ban would cause “irreparable harm” to the players’ careers, explaining that if the players served the ban now but ruled innocent later, they would have lost months of their careers and wages they could never get back.

Additionally, the players pulled out a “passive victim” card, claiming that they placed compelete trust in FAM over their documents and were not aware of the forgery.

Whether the JDT naturalised players get to play at the next leg of ACLE or not depends on CAS

With the seven players’ suspension currently on pause, they could continue playing in tournaments while CAS reviews FIFA’s 63-page report on the issue.

This is only until 26 February, which is when there will be a hearing to determine whether or not the players are innocent.

If the court rules in favor of the players, JDT will have a full-strength squad for that 3 March home game. If the court upholds the FIFA ban, JDT will lose some of their key naturalized players just days before the knockout stage begins.

