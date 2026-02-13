[Watch] Man Jumps In Front Of Car To Shield Schoolchildren From Being Run Over In Port Dickson

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man was recently praised for jumping in front of an oncoming car in an attempt to shield school children from being run over in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

In the viral video, three school children were about to cross the road when a red car was speeding towards them. A man rushed out to the road while waving at the kids to tell them to back away and did an air kick at the car to stop.

He confronted the driver before both individuals went their separate ways.

Syed Shukri MK, chairperson of Sekolah Kebangsaan Port Dickson Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG), wrote on Facebook to urge everyone to drive slowly in school zones for everyone’s safety.

He was grateful that no one was injured during the incident and hoped drivers will obey traffic laws after this.

He added that he had made a police report regarding the incident. Syed, on behalf of PIBG, also thanked the man, Abdul Rauf Sithick, for jumping into action to protect the schoolchildren.

He jokingly said he would like to learn kungfu from Abdul Rauf the next time they meet.

Syed Shukri also reminded parents to assist their children and other students in crossing the road during school pickups and dropoffs.

He believes the safety of students can be assured if everyone works together and close calls like this never happens again.

