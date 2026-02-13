Sabah Police Detain Father And Son Linked To Dismembered Woman Found In Rubbish Dump

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A father and son were nabbed by police as suspects in the brutal murder and dismemberment of a woman in Kota Kinabalu recently.

The victim’s body was hacked into seven parts and discarded in various garbage dump sites around Indah Permai, Sepanggar.

According to a statement, Kota Kinabalu district police took action based on information and intelligence related to the case.

“On 12 February at around 4.30pm, a team of officers and members of the Crime Investigation Division of the Kota Kinabalu police headquarters conducted an operation at Kampung Sri Kenangan, Sepanggar.

“Witnesses said that the victim was seen running out of a residence in a panicked state, before being dragged back in by a man,” the statement said.

The same night, at around 8.10pm, police detained a 71 year old man at the emergency unit of Queen Elizabeth II hospital to assist in investigations.

At 10.30pm that evening, a 19 year old man was detained in a residential unit at Taman Seri Maju Apartment, Sepanggar, under suspicion of being linked to the murder.

Acting Kota Kinabalu District police chief Syed Lot Syed Ab Rahman confirmed the arrest and said the case is considered solved with the detention of the main suspect, who is the father.

“Inital investigations found that the motive is believed to stem from jealousy, which led to an argument between the suspect and the victim before the brutal incident occurred,” he said.

Body parts found in rubbish dump sites by sanitary workers

In the early morning of 12 February, severed body parts belonging to a woman were discovered at various rubbish dump sites near a market at Taman Indah Permai, Kota Kinabalu.

Sanitation workers were doing their routine job of collecting rubbish from one of the sites when a dismembered arm, from hand to shoulder, fell out of a bin while they were emptying it into the garbage truck.

Upon checking the area, they found another limb, which was a leg that was hacked from near the hip.

Police later arrived at the scene and through a search effort, found the victim’s head and torso at another dump site nearby.

The victim is believed to be in her 40s and two more body parts — her other arm and leg — have yet to be found.

