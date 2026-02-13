Fahmi Fadzil: A Special Task Force Created To Investigate Azam Baki

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced today (13 February) that a special task force has been established by the government to investigate Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Fahmi said Chief Secretary to the government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar will head the task force and will report its findings to the Cabinet for further action, The Star reported.

The Cabinet’s move comes amid public outrage following a news report by Bloomberg on Azam’s outsized shareholdings in publicly listed companies.

Earlier, former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli held a press conference to highlight the seriousness of Bloomberg’s investigative reports on MACC and Azam.

He called for the immediate suspension of the anti-graft chief commissioner while authorities investigate the case.

PMX says no need to suspend Azam during investigation

Berita Harian reported Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim saying there is no need to suspend Azam while a probe on the corruption allegations against him are ongoing.

He stressed that the government will hand over the investigation to a special task force to look into the case closely and transparently.

“The Chief Secretary, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, announced earlier to hand the case over to the task force and monitor it closely with the Attorney-General, Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar, and the Director General of Public Service, Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

“We also discussed that the investigation should be transparent and clear, so that we can study the issue,” he said.

Rafizi urges Bersih to lead anti-MACC rally

In a report by Free Malaysia Today, Rafizi said he will formally approach electoral reform group Bersih to organise a rally expressing dissatisfaction with the MACC.

It is understood that he received messages from several individuals urging him to spearhead the protest, but maintained that Bersih should take the lead instead.

Rafizi added that the gathering could potentially be the first to be held during Ramadan.

