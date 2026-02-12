Sandiwara: Michelle Yeoh Stars As Five Characters In Latest Short Film Venture

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Renowned Malaysian actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh is making headlines again after a trailer for her newest film was released recently.

Sandiwara is a 10-minute experimental short film written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Sean Baker who also directed Anora (2024), which won four Oscars at the 97th Academy Awards in 2025 including Best Picture.

The film’s title, Sandiwara, comes from the Malay word for “drama” or “theatrical performance”, reflecting its thematic focus on performance, storytelling, and the layered lives of its characters.

Shot entirely on an iPhone in Penang, the story unfolds in the vibrant atmosphere of a Malaysian night market. Yeoh plays five different characters, with each portraying a unique individual whose personal story reveals a different facet of Malaysian culture, identity, and everyday life rarely seen on screen.

Produced in collaboration with London fashion house Self-Portrait’s Residency Program, the short aims to be an immersive cinematic experience that celebrates womanhood, cultural heritage, and local rhythms beyond traditional commercial filmmaking.

Yeoh, who is portraying a critic, waitress, hawker, vlogger, and singer in the experimental short film, is no stranger to multi-role acting. In the critically-acclaimed 2022 movie “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once”, she embodied numerous versions of her main character Evelyn Quang, playing many characters within the same role.

Sandiwara is set to release on 20 February 2026.

