Kota Kinabalu Garbage Collectors Find Woman’s Dismembered Body Parts In Rubbish Dumps

The severed body parts of a woman were discovered at separate rubbish dumps in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah early this morning (12 February).

Photos of the dismembered limbs have been circulated on social media, sparking horror among Malaysians.

According to Berita Harian, sanitation workers at Taman Indah Permai were shocked when a dismembered human arm, from hand to shoulder, fell out of the rubbish bin while they were emptying it into the garbage truck.

The incident occurred at around 6.30am, while the garbage disposal workers were doing their routine job of collecting waste from the dump.

Following the gory discovery, the worker and his colleague halted their task to check the rubbish bin thoroughly before finding another detached limb, which was a human leg from the foot to the thigh.

A separate Berita Harian report said police, who were already on the scene, later found a head and body at a rubbish dump site near the first site where the arm and leg were found.

Kota Kinabalu acting district police chief Superintendent Syed Lot Ab Rahman confirmed the incident, and investigations are still ongoing.

