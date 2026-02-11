Old Days Made In Modern Times: Videos That Look Like 50s Malaya Go Viral

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A series of clips that look like they were made during the height of the Tan Sri P. Ramlee’s career have been making rounds on social media and Malaysians are utterly impressed.

It is said that classics never go out of style, and the old-school footage shared on Threads contains all the aesthetic elements of 50s Malaya.

A dream-like blurry and scratchy film effect, a couple walking along the walls of the iconic Sultan Abdul Samad Building dressed in a suit and baju kebaya, and an overall feeling of nostalgia.

Rayn Amrillah, a vintage fashion stylist specialising in retro and batik, shared the videos and some behind the scenes photos with the caption: “Reviving old Malaya like in old films”.

Malaysians were awe-struck by the videos which appears authentically vintage, and even more impressed when they learn that it was only made recently with modern technology.

Some even expect that the videos might spark a new and much welcomed trend on social media.

Based on her posts, Rayn has a keen interest in all things vintage, particularly in Malaysia.

The Penang-born stylist shares photos of her work depicting models in a long-gone era, with the setting mostly taking place in George Town and even Taiping, Perak.

Facades of old-timey stores such as pawn shops and kopitiams are the main features present in her work.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.