Flexible Work Arrangement Is The Way Forward If Traffic Keeps Getting Worse

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The government has made efforts to encourage more companies to adopt flexible work arrangements through amendments to the Employment Act 1955 and enforced from January 2023. According to the New Straits Times, the idea of flexible work arrangements is to strengthen work-life balance, but must not come at the cost of employees’ well-being.

On 10 February 2026, Human Resources Minister R. Ramanan said employers implementing flexible work arrangements, including working from home, are now required to assess not only physical safety, but also employees’ mental health and psychosocial risks.

The requirement was outlined in the Occupational Safety and Health Guide for Flexible Work Arrangement 2026, developed by the Occupational Safety and Health Department (DOSH), as Malaysia expands the adoption of flexible work models across sectors.

He added that flexible work arrangements, including working from home or staggered hours, is subject to sectoral suitability, the nature of work, and mutual agreement between employers and employees.

With that all said, perhaps it’s time for companies to take the suggestion seriously.

Most prefer working remotely or from home so they don’t need to waste time sitting in traffic before and after work. If we wake up any earlier to get to work, we won’t be getting enough sleep and rest.

READ MORE: WFH, 5 Years Later: What Changed & What Stayed The Same

Based on online chatter, traffic seems bad this year. A user asked whether everyone has stopped working from home because it took him about two hours to reach Sunway from Puchong.

Another user also complained that it took her two hours to reach Ampang from Petaling Jaya. She said the journey usually takes her an hour.

Meanwhile, someone who worked in Shah Alam took three hours to get home in Cheras when the journey usually takes an hour.

While the pre-Chinese New Year traffic could have exacerbated the issue, complaints of heavy traffic have started since the end of Movement Control Order and it has never ceased with more cars on the road every year.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.