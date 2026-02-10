Selangor Tops TB Cluster List As Malaysia Records 10 New Active Clusters This Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Selangor has emerged as the state with the highest number of new tuberculosis (TB) clusters in Malaysia so far this year, as the Health Ministry confirmed 10 newly detected and still-active clusters nationwide as of 7 February.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad told Parliament that Selangor alone accounted for four of the 10 clusters, the highest in the country, underscoring ongoing concerns about TB transmission in densely populated areas.

He said this during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat, as reported by Harian Metro.

The update came in response to a question by Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi, who sought clarification on the latest TB cluster situation by state and the number of active cases still under surveillance.

Dr Dzulkefly also highlighted a particularly alarming case in Johor, involving a 72-year-old woman who taught Quran classes. The case led health authorities to identify a staggering 903 close contacts.

All 10 newly identified clusters remain active.

Breaking down the figures, Dr Dzulkefly said Selangor’s four clusters involved 10 cases in total.

Johor recorded the highest number of cases overall, with 37 infections linked to a single cluster.

Other states reporting one TB cluster each were:

Kedah: 2 cases

Kelantan: 2 cases

Pahang: 4 cases

Perlis: 2 cases

Sabah: 5 cases

He explained that a TB cluster is defined as two or more cases linked epidemiologically through time, location or close contact, suggesting a shared chain of transmission.

The first detected patient in a cluster is referred to as the “index case” and becomes the focal point of contact tracing and outbreak control.

Dr Dzulkefly said TB screening is carried out based on the Tuberculosis Information System Manual (TBIS 2018).

This includes identifying contacts, assessing their risk, and conducting medical examinations.

Screening involves symptom checks, such as prolonged cough, fever, loss of appetite and weight loss alongside clinical lung examinations, chest X-rays and sputum tests.

Confirmed TB patients are started on anti-TB treatment immediately, while close contacts who do not have active TB are screened for latent TB infection and may be given preventive treatment.

Patients are also monitored daily through Directly Observed Therapy (DOT) at nearby health facilities to ensure treatment compliance.

