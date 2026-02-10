Authorities Intercept Spider-Man And Spider-Girl In Melaka Over Alleged Child Exploitation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Authorities are investigating a case involving a man dressed as Spider-Man who allegedly used a seven-year-old girl to solicit money from tourists in Melaka’s historic city centre.

According to a report by The Star, the incident came to light after officers from the Melaka Welfare Department intercepted the man at a petrol kiosk in Cheng at around 6pm on Sunday (8 February)

Melaka Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Datuk Kalsom Noordin said the man, a 50-year-old security guard, claimed the child was his niece. The girl, who is from Terengganu, was also dressed in a Spider-Man costume at the time of the interception.

“We are currently verifying the man’s claims,” Kalsom said when contacted by The Star yesterday (9 February), adding that the child’s welfare was the authorities’ primary concern given the long distance she had travelled.

In a recent post on Threads, Kalsom said her committee found that the young girl has no familial ties with the man, and that she had asked the state welfare department to visit the child’s home to conduct further investigation.

Kalsom said she rushed to the location after receiving a complaint alleging that the child was being exploited for begging purposes.

She stressed that such actions could constitute an offence under Section 32 of the Child Act 2001, which prohibits the exploitation of children, including using them for begging, hazardous work or commercial gain.

“The man informed me that he managed to collect a significant amount of money here,” she said.

Authorities are also expanding their investigation to examine the growing presence of individuals dressed as cartoon characters and superheroes who panhandle at popular tourist spots around Melaka.

“These mascots can often be seen waving at crowds along busy streets in the city centre. Some were also observed dancing to attract passers-by to take photographs in exchange for money,” Kalsom said.

She added that such activities may also violate the House-to-House and Street Collections Act 1947, which requires individuals to obtain a police permit before collecting donations in public places or business premises.

“We need to determine who is behind these mascots and whether children are being exploited by syndicates to solicit money,” she said.

