First Singaporean To Be Charged Under Malaysia’s Anti-Litter Law Fined RM1,500 And Community Service

A 25-year-old man has become the first Singaporean punished under Malaysia’s new anti-littering law after he was fined RM1,500 and ordered to complete four hours of community service for throwing a cigarette butt on a street in Kuala Lumpur.

The Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court imposed the sentence after Mohamed Nuh Qurasaini Kayat pleaded guilty to littering near a 7-Eleven convenience store in Jalan Bukit Bintang on New Year’s Day 2026.

The ruling marks the first known case involving a Singaporean offender since the Community Service Order (CSO) law came into force on 1 January, which mandates public cleaning work for littering offences.

If he fails to pay the fine, he will face one month’s imprisonment, while the court also ordered that the community service be completed within one month of sentencing.

According to The Straits Times, Mohamed told the court he did not see any rubbish bins at the time of the offence, claiming the early-morning hour influenced his decision to discard the cigarette butt on the ground.

“In Singapore, we learn not to throw cigarette butts on the floor. In the early morning, I did not see any dustbin. I saw cigarette butts on the floor, so I chose to throw mine on the floor,” he was quoted as saying.

More than 600 littering notices issued on the same morning

On the same morning Kayat was charged, authorities issued 644 offence notices nationwide — 500 to Malaysians and 144 to foreigners — with discarded cigarette butts accounting for the majority of cases.

Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) chief executive Khalid Mohamed said authorities would not show leniency based on nationality.

“We do not practise favouritism. We will take action against anyone who throws rubbish in unauthorised places in Malaysia,” he said.

He added that rubbish disposal facilities were sufficient in public areas, urging people to hold on to their trash if no bin is immediately available instead of littering.

Khalid also confirmed that discussions are ongoing with the Immigration Department on whether travel restrictions could be imposed on foreign offenders before charges are brought.

SWCorp previously conducted its first Community Service Order simulation on 20 January in Johor Bahru, where offenders were made to clean public walkways in full view of the public.

Participants were issued green vests labelled “Community Service Order”, along with masks, gloves, straw brooms, dustpans and litter-picking tools, while cones and signboards were placed around the area to inform passers-by of the enforcement exercise.

Under the new law, offenders may be fined up to RM2,000, while courts can impose community service of up to six months, involving work not exceeding 12 hours in total.

