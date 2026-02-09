“The Food Is For Strays” — Nasi Kandar Restaurant Owner Explains Washed Food

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The owner of an eatery in Negeri Sembilan explained that his nasi kandar restaurant washes unsold food to be given away to animals, following a viral video that showed one of his staff rinsing chicken, mutton and beancurd which were allegedly going to be recooked and resold to diners.

Datuk Fadzil A Bakar has expressly denied accusations that his restaurant was “recycling” food that was meant for disposal.

“It’s impossible for us to recook food that was meant to be disposed and serve them to customers. We have been in business for a long time, and this issue is unthinkable. This is an insult to our business,” he said in a video statement.

He stressed that the disposed food was cleaned to be given to animals, and not for human consumption.

“The disposed food cannot be eaten by humans. They’re for animals. We clean them because we don’t want to give the food away in bad condition. Although it’s for animals, we cannot treat them with vileness,” Fadzil added.

He has been giving away food to animals with the help of a friend

The restaurateur shared that he has been giving unsold food to animals for a long time, with the cooperation of an animal lover named Manikandan.

“He has been taking disposed food from us over the last three years to be given to animals. That’s all, and not for anything else,” Fadzil said.

Speaking on the video that went viral, he said that the act of recording and spreading the footage without discussing the matter first has tarnished the reputation of his business.

“As customers, people have the right to complain. But this is not the way. You should ask the business’ management first and not immediately make the matter go viral to the point of spoiling the business,” he said.

Fadzil has agreed to cooperate with the Health Ministry’s investigation and filed a police report as well.

Meanwhile, Manindikan confirmed that the food is really meant for animals.

“I take the food to give to animals like cats, birds and mice. I ask the restaurant to wash the food so that it is not oily as it can make the animals sick,” Manindikan said.

Earlier, the nasi kandar restaurant in Negeri Sembilan came under fire after a video of its staff washing unsold food that was allegedly meant to be recooked and resold went viral on social media, sparking public outrage.

The Negeri Sembilan Health Department shut the premises down for two weeks and slapped the owner with a RM750 compound for compromising food safety under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

