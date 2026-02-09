SARA Aid Distribution Has Expanded To Include Frozen Foods

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme, which begins today (9 February), now includes frozen food items, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

A Facebook post by Anwar says that this increases the number of goods under the aid programme to 140,000.

Furthermore, stores involved in the aid initiative is expected to grow to 10,000 by the end of the year.

Eligible Malaysians aged 18 and above will have RM100 credited into their MyKad which can be used to buy SARA goods at participating stores until 31 December 2026.

The aid is given individually, which means a household of two parents and two adult children would receive RM400.

What are some of the frozen food products available under the SARA aid programme?

According to MyKasih, several frozen food types and ready-to-eat foods from various brands will be categorised under the SARA programme.

These include:

Frozen roti canai / pratha (Kawan, Spring Home)

Burger patty, sausage, fries, onion rings, chicken popcord (CP, Ayamas)

Frozen pastries like pau, popiah, and curry puffs (CP, Kawan)

Ready-to-eat meals like spaghetti and nasi lemak (Brahim’s, Adabi)

Frozen chicken / nuggets (Ayamas, Tyson, CP)

Frozen vegetables (CP, Bumi Frozen)

Another category added to the programme are dairy products, including:

UHT milk of all flavours (Dutch Lady, Gooday, Farm Fresh)

Pasteurised milk of all flavours (Farm Fresh, Magnolia)

Yogurt in small or big tubs and all flavours (Dutch Lady, Nestlé, Farmers Union)

These are just a few frozen foods and brands that are listed in the expanded list of SARA-approved products.

The SARA programme is a government initiative providing monetary aid to Malaysians for purchasing household essentials such as basic food ingredients (rice, eggs, bread etc.) and cooking ingredients (flour, seasoning, cooking oil) to other household needs like cleaning tools, school items, medicine and personal care products.

To check your eligibility, visit the SARA official portal, click on “check eligibility” and enter your IC number before clicking on “check status”.

The portal also shows your SARA balance in case you’ve forgotten how much you have left.

