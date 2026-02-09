Malaysian Wins Big By Selling Web Domain Name AI Dot Com For US$70 Million

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian man appears to have struck gold after he sold a web domain name (an address to access websites) for a whopping US$70 million (about RM276 million).

According to Amanz, Arsyan Ismail is a tech entrepreneur active in the startup industry with a focus on Bitcoin, a high-value cryptocurrency.

His selling of the domain is now regarded as the highest value transaction of its kind in the world.

Arsyan is no stranger to rare tech. In 2017, he became the owner of a high-powered laptop — the Acer Predator 21 X.

The portable computer was priced at RM39,999 with only 300 units available globally.

At the time, the laptop had state-of-the-art components such as a 7th Generation Intel i7 processor, GeForce GTX 1080 SLI graphics processing unit, 64GB of RAM and a 21-inch display.

Who bought the domain and why?

The domain name AI.com was acquired by cryptocurrency trading website Crypto.com from Arsyan and paid in full in the form of cryptocurrency valued at US$70 million, Vocket reported.

With the domain’s acquisition, a new entity will be launched by the company as part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) race.

Kris Marszalek, the founder and chief executive officer of Crypto.com, reportedly introduced AI.com through a Super Bowl advertisement on Sunday (8 February).

The website is said to offer personal “AI agent” services that could be used to send messages, handle applications and trade market shares.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Marszalek said he had purchased the domain since last April and had created a team that has been “steadily building”.

https://t.co/ac2AqjBNxj is on a mission to accelerate the arrival of AGI by building a decentralized network of autonomous, self-improving AI agents that perform real-world tasks for the good of humanity. Try it this Sunday and send me your feedback. We will be iterating hourly.… pic.twitter.com/KmYDfvyskP — Kris | ai.com (@kris) February 6, 2026

The deal eclipses previous publicly confirmed domain sale records, including CarInsurance.com at $49.7 million in 2010 and OpenAI’s purchase of Chat.com for upward of $15.5 million in late 2024.

Meanwhile, Gizmodo noted that Cars.com was listed as an intangible asset worth $872.3 million in its 2014 acquisition, though that was part of a broader transaction.

