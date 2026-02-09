Gun Pet Outlet Addresses Claims It Sold Fake Royal Canin Products

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Gun Pet Outlet, a pet store in Gemencheh, has addressed the rumours that they sold counterfeit Royal Canin products.

In an official statement on Threads, they denied selling fake Royal Canin products to pet owners and find the accusations a serious matter.

Gun Pet Outlet reassures customers of their Royal Canin authorised seller status which means they sell genuine Royal Canin products in the country.

The store said they are also listed under Royal Canin’s official website as its Authorised Seller.

The store added that all Royal Canin products arrive in stores in its original packaging, valid barcodes, and official distributor stickers.

Gun Pet Outlet stated it has taken legal actions against the individual who spread the fake information. The individual has allegedly removed the post.

However, Gun Pet Outlet has encouraged anyone who believes that the Royal Canin products sold at the store are counterfeit to come forward with evidence, such as laboratory test results or written confirmation from the brand owner. The outlet is prepared to offer a reward of up to RM10,000 for verified information.

Another user claimed Gun Pet Outlet took out a free gift weighing 400gm and said that wasn’t nice of them.

The store clarified that they have two variations of the Royal Canin products after a customer didn’t want the free gift. In exchange of not taking the free gift, the customer asked for the pet food to be sold at a lower price instead and the store agreed.

From then onwards, Gun Pet Outlet sold two variations: One with the free gift and one without the free gift at a lower price.

