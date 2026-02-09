Aruwin Salehhuddin, Malaysia’s Only Athlete In The Winter Olympic Competes In Alpine Skiing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian contingent makes its third consecutive appearance at the Olympic Winter Games this year, following earlier representations by Jeffrey Webb (alpine skiing) and Julian Yee (figure skating).

Alpine ski racer, Aruwin Idami Salehhuddin, 21, is Malaysia’s sole athlete at the 25th Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in Italy.

She will be competing in the Alpine Skiing Women’s Slalom and Giant slalom events that are scheduled on 15 and 18 February.

Accompanying her at the Games are her father and chef de mission Salehhuddin Ayob, her mother and team manager Siti Alphiah Tunggal, and coach Kai Alaerts. Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) chief executive officer Wan Hor Fong is also part of the delegation.

In conjunction with the historic appearance, OCM collaborated with Universal Traveller Malaysia to produce a distinctive winter apparel ensemble to represent the Malaysian contingent during the Opening Ceremony.

The specially designed winter apparel features an elegant all-white winter jacket and pants, emblazoned with the word ‘’Malaysia’’ prominently positioned over the heart. The custom-designed beanie features a stylised ‘’M’’ calligraphy symbolising Malaysia. The ensemble is complete with coordinated black and white gloves and brown winter boots.

How did Aruwin get started in winter sports?

Aruwin was introduced to alpine skiing at a young age when she grew up in Bellingham, Washington.

She competed at the 2022 winter games in China, where she finished 38th in the giant slalom but did not complete the slalom event.

The Games in Milan is Aruwin’s second Winter Games appearance.

