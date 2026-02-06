Malaysians Can Now Access 494 Gazetted Green Spaces In Kuala Lumpur

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As many as 494 gazetted green and open spaces in the capital city are now accessible to the public through the implementation of an open data initiative.

Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh said in a post on Facebook that the move is an important reform to strengthen transparency and public participation, specifically the implementation of Open Data by the Federal Territory Land and Mines Office (PPTGWP).

“For the first time, the full list of gazetted green and open spaces in Kuala Lumpur has been published online and made accessible to the public,” she said.

More information on the spaces can be found by clicking on the MyHijau icon on the official website at https://www.ptgwp.gov.my/portal.

Image: Federal Territories Director of Lands and Mines Office official portal

According to Yeoh, the initiative responds directly to long-standing requests from civil societies and and residents associations raised during her engagements with them on 20 and 21 January 2026.

“For years, communities in Kuala Lumpur have called for clearer access to information on green and open spaces so that the people can actively enjoy, preserve and protect these valuable spaces.

“When green and open spaces are not properly gazetted, they become vulnerable to alienation and conversion for other purposes,” Yeoh explained.

Taman Eko Rimba KL in Bukit Nanas is one of the many gazetted green spaces in Kuala Lumpur. Image: klsentral.info

A special task force is working to gazette more sites

Yeoh informed that work is currently underway to complete the gazettement process for remaining sites, with a dedicated task force established to accelerate the effort.

This task force is said to identify technical gaps, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and ensure that all remaining sites are gezetted.

Save KL Chairman Datuk M. Ali, who welcomed the move, said: “I thank the Minister for swift implementation of this long-awaited request and recognising the voices of civil society. Making this data public is a major step forward for accountability and environmental protection”.

Meanwhile, KLRA+SD, a coalition of more than 74 residents’ associations across Kuala Lumpur, also welcomed the announcement, saying: “This is a long-awaited and meaningful reform. The Federal Territories are now in good hands. Such moves restore hope and confidence among residents, showing that the government acts in our interests”.

