Altantuya’s Family Returns RM4.8 Million Compensation Plus Interest To Government

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The family of Altantuya Shaariibuu has returned a compensation worth RM4.8 million to the Malaysian government including interests that was awarded to them earlier, following a Cour of Appeals decision to release the government from any liability on the Mongolian model’s death in 2006.

Representing Altantuya’s family, lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo said that the entire amount was not touched and remained in the beneficiary’s account, in line with the court’s order, Bernama reported.

“The entire amount that was previously paid out based on the Shah Alam High Court’s conditional stay order, comprising the full amount of the judgement and all accrued interestm was fully returned to the Malaysian government yesterday,” he said in a statement on Thursday (5 February).

Sangeet said the same steps were taken to apply to political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda with the refund being made according to the deductions ordered by the Court of Appeal.

“As Altantuya’s father always says, this case is not about money. What he is looking for is answers, accountability, and confession.

“The immediate return of the money and the full amount including interest earned clearly reflects that stance,” he said.

The compensation follows a High Court decision in 2025 which ordered the Malaysian government and Abdul Razak to each pay RM4.7 million to Altantuya’s family and deposit the amount pending the hearing of their appeal.

The Court of Appeal earlier decided that the government was not liable for Altantuya’s death

Earlier, it was reported that the Court of Appeal ruled the Malaysian government was not vicariously liable for Altantuya’s death because the actions of two former police officers, Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri, were committed outside their duties.

Altantuya’s parents and their grandchild filed a RM100 million lawsuit on 4 June 2007, alleging that the model’s death had caused them mental shock and psychological trauma.

In 2022, the Shah Alam High Court allowed the suit filed y Altantuya’s family and ordered Azilah, Sizrul Azhar, Abdul Razak and the government to jointly pay RM5 million in damages.

The government and Abdul Razak later presented an appeal against the High Court’s decision.

Azilah and Sirul Azhar were convicted in 2009 for murdering Altantuya in Shah Alam on 19 and 20 October 2006.

The Federal Court in 2015 upheld their convictions and death sentences after setting aside an earlier acquittal by the Court of Appeal.

Who was Altantuya and why was she murdered?

Altantuya was working as a translator and was allegedly introduced to Abdul Razak Baginda, a defence analyst from the Malaysian Strategic Research Centre, by then-Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at an international diamond convention in Hong Kong.

She was also said to be in a relationship with Abdul Razak. She accompanied him to Paris as a translator during his negotiations to purchase Scorpene-class submarines from France for the Malaysian government.

French newspaper Liberation reported that Altantuya allegedly discovered that one of the parties involved in the negotiations, a French company called Armaris, was paying out millions of Euros as commission for the submarine deal and the money was bring credited into the account of a company controlled by Abdul Razak.

The Mongolian model then allegedly blackmailed Abdul Razak and sought US$500,000 to remain silent about her knowledge of the deal. This letter was found after her death and it was believed that Abdul Razak had her killed due to the blackmail.

READ MORE: Altantuya’s Family Awarded RM1.4Mil, Father Wants Sincere Apology From Those Responsible For Daughter’s Murder

READ MORE: Defence Debacles: From Scorpene Sub To Former Army Chief Arrest – TLDR Of Military Procurement Mess

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.